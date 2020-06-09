1028 S Tennyson St

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Available early August. Clean, light and bright 3 bedroom 2 bath 1/2 duplex in Denver! Hardwood floors, washer and dryer, spacious enclosed back patio and lovely front yard. Close to Garfield Lake Park! NO SMOKING! Water and Trash included in rent. Security Deposit equal to one month's rent. PETS OK! Under 25lbs negotiable with owner approval. $300 non-refundable pet fee and $25/month pet rent per pet. Minimum credit score, income, and background and rental history requirements apply. Offered by Emily Erickson, Property Manager ~ Woodruff Property Management