Last updated June 25 2020 at 7:43 AM

1028 S Tennyson St

1028 South Tennyson Street · (720) 505-4109
Location

1028 South Tennyson Street, Denver, CO 80219
Westwood

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,800

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1030 sqft

Amenities

Available early August. Clean, light and bright 3 bedroom 2 bath 1/2 duplex in Denver! Hardwood floors, washer and dryer, spacious enclosed back patio and lovely front yard. Close to Garfield Lake Park! NO SMOKING! Water and Trash included in rent. Security Deposit equal to one month's rent. PETS OK! Under 25lbs negotiable with owner approval. $300 non-refundable pet fee and $25/month pet rent per pet. Minimum credit score, income, and background and rental history requirements apply. Offered by Emily Erickson, Property Manager ~ Woodruff Property Management

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1028 S Tennyson St have any available units?
1028 S Tennyson St has a unit available for $1,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 1028 S Tennyson St have?
Some of 1028 S Tennyson St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1028 S Tennyson St currently offering any rent specials?
1028 S Tennyson St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1028 S Tennyson St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1028 S Tennyson St is pet friendly.
Does 1028 S Tennyson St offer parking?
No, 1028 S Tennyson St does not offer parking.
Does 1028 S Tennyson St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1028 S Tennyson St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1028 S Tennyson St have a pool?
No, 1028 S Tennyson St does not have a pool.
Does 1028 S Tennyson St have accessible units?
No, 1028 S Tennyson St does not have accessible units.
Does 1028 S Tennyson St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1028 S Tennyson St has units with dishwashers.
