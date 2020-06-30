10275 Martin Luther King Boulevard

Amenities
Beautiful 2014 Construction Town Home, Walk to Everything!
AVAILABILITY DATE: November 1st, 2019, or up to 30 days out from this date.
PET RESTRICTIONS: 2 dogs negotiable with size and breed approval
• Property Description •
DESCRIPTION:
* Awesome Stapleton location - walk across the street to restaurants, bars, Starbucks, King Soopers, and more!
* Walking distance to Rec Center
* 2014 construction
* Luxury finishes
* Large balcony
* Custom closets, walk-in closet in master
* In ceiling surround sound speakers
* Attached 2-car garage with fast track organizational system!
* Washer & Dryer included
* Central A/C
GARAGE/PARKING: Attached 2-car garage
KITCHEN/LAUNDRY APPLIANCES INCLUDED: Yes, all.
FURNISHED: No
PROPERTY TYPE: Townhome
UTILITIES INCLUDED: Trash
YARD: No private lawn.
LAWN CARE: HOA covers lawn maintenance.
AIR CONDITIONING: Central A/C
AVERAGE UTILITY COST: $100
• Application, Lease Terms, and Fees •
CREDIT SCORE REQUIREMENT: 620 minimum for all adults. May be negotiable in some cases based on other application criteria and ability to pay additional Security Deposit.
APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 1-2 business days, same day in some cases
APPLICATION FEE: $50 per adult (all adults occupying the property must complete their own application).
APPLICATION FEE USE DISCLOSURE: $18 used for background, credit, and eviction reports, $32 used for processing and screening labor.
TENANT LEASING FEE: $75 (1-time fee paid when you sign the lease and submit the security deposit)
PET FEE: If pets are approved for this property, $250 for 1-2 pets, pets also require $500 added to your security deposit of 1 month's rent (all deposit funds are refundable).
LEASE LENGTH: 12-24 months
HOA FEE: Paid by the Owner
PROPERTY MANAGER: Whole Property Management
LEASING AGENT: Lindsey Root
*All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.*