All apartments in Denver
Find more places like 10275 Martin Luther King Boulevard.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
10275 Martin Luther King Boulevard
Last updated November 11 2019 at 10:45 PM

10275 Martin Luther King Boulevard

10275 Martin Luther King Jr Boulevard · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denver
See all
Stapleton
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

10275 Martin Luther King Jr Boulevard, Denver, CO 80238
Stapleton

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
furnished
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Beautiful 2014 Construction Town Home, Walk to Everything!

AVAILABILITY DATE: November 1st, 2019, or up to 30 days out from this date.
PET RESTRICTIONS: 2 dogs negotiable with size and breed approval

• Property Description •

DESCRIPTION:

* Awesome Stapleton location - walk across the street to restaurants, bars, Starbucks, King Soopers, and more!
* Walking distance to Rec Center
* 2014 construction
* Luxury finishes
* Large balcony
* Custom closets, walk-in closet in master
* In ceiling surround sound speakers
* Attached 2-car garage with fast track organizational system!
* Washer & Dryer included
* Central A/C

GARAGE/PARKING: Attached 2-car garage
KITCHEN/LAUNDRY APPLIANCES INCLUDED: Yes, all.
FURNISHED: No
PROPERTY TYPE: Townhome
UTILITIES INCLUDED: Trash
YARD: No private lawn.
LAWN CARE: HOA covers lawn maintenance.
AIR CONDITIONING: Central A/C
AVERAGE UTILITY COST: $100

• Application, Lease Terms, and Fees •

CREDIT SCORE REQUIREMENT: 620 minimum for all adults. May be negotiable in some cases based on other application criteria and ability to pay additional Security Deposit.
APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 1-2 business days, same day in some cases
APPLICATION FEE: $50 per adult (all adults occupying the property must complete their own application).
APPLICATION FEE USE DISCLOSURE: $18 used for background, credit, and eviction reports, $32 used for processing and screening labor.
TENANT LEASING FEE: $75 (1-time fee paid when you sign the lease and submit the security deposit)
PET FEE: If pets are approved for this property, $250 for 1-2 pets, pets also require $500 added to your security deposit of 1 month's rent (all deposit funds are refundable).
LEASE LENGTH: 12-24 months
HOA FEE: Paid by the Owner

PROPERTY MANAGER: Whole Property Management
LEASING AGENT: Lindsey Root

*All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.*

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10275 Martin Luther King Boulevard have any available units?
10275 Martin Luther King Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 10275 Martin Luther King Boulevard have?
Some of 10275 Martin Luther King Boulevard's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10275 Martin Luther King Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
10275 Martin Luther King Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10275 Martin Luther King Boulevard pet-friendly?
Yes, 10275 Martin Luther King Boulevard is pet friendly.
Does 10275 Martin Luther King Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 10275 Martin Luther King Boulevard offers parking.
Does 10275 Martin Luther King Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10275 Martin Luther King Boulevard offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10275 Martin Luther King Boulevard have a pool?
No, 10275 Martin Luther King Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 10275 Martin Luther King Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 10275 Martin Luther King Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 10275 Martin Luther King Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 10275 Martin Luther King Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Helpful Articles
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Eliot Flats
3233 North Eliot Street
Denver, CO 80211
SugarCube
1555 Blake St
Denver, CO 80202
The Patrician
1075 Corona St
Denver, CO 80218
Highlands 32
3251 Lowell Blvd
Denver, CO 80211
The Vicinity
1010 E 13th Ave
Denver, CO 80218
24 PLACE
2421 S Gaylord St
Denver, CO 80210
The Kasserman
2680 18th Street
Denver, CO 80211
Encore Evans Station
1805 South Bannock Street
Denver, CO 80223

Similar Pages

Denver 1 BedroomsDenver 2 Bedrooms
Denver Apartments with ParkingDenver Pet Friendly Places
Denver Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Colorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown DenverCapitol HillFive Points
HampdenSpeerHampden South
Virginia VillageHighland

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Community College of DenverMetropolitan State University of Denver
Regis University