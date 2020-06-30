10275 Martin Luther King Boulevard

Amenities

Beautiful 2014 Construction Town Home, Walk to Everything!



AVAILABILITY DATE: November 1st, 2019, or up to 30 days out from this date.

PET RESTRICTIONS: 2 dogs negotiable with size and breed approval



• Property Description •



DESCRIPTION:



* Awesome Stapleton location - walk across the street to restaurants, bars, Starbucks, King Soopers, and more!

* Walking distance to Rec Center

* 2014 construction

* Luxury finishes

* Large balcony

* Custom closets, walk-in closet in master

* In ceiling surround sound speakers

* Attached 2-car garage with fast track organizational system!

* Washer & Dryer included

* Central A/C



GARAGE/PARKING: Attached 2-car garage

KITCHEN/LAUNDRY APPLIANCES INCLUDED: Yes, all.

FURNISHED: No

PROPERTY TYPE: Townhome

UTILITIES INCLUDED: Trash

YARD: No private lawn.

LAWN CARE: HOA covers lawn maintenance.

AIR CONDITIONING: Central A/C

AVERAGE UTILITY COST: $100



• Application, Lease Terms, and Fees •



CREDIT SCORE REQUIREMENT: 620 minimum for all adults. May be negotiable in some cases based on other application criteria and ability to pay additional Security Deposit.

APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 1-2 business days, same day in some cases

APPLICATION FEE: $50 per adult (all adults occupying the property must complete their own application).

APPLICATION FEE USE DISCLOSURE: $18 used for background, credit, and eviction reports, $32 used for processing and screening labor.

TENANT LEASING FEE: $75 (1-time fee paid when you sign the lease and submit the security deposit)

PET FEE: If pets are approved for this property, $250 for 1-2 pets, pets also require $500 added to your security deposit of 1 month's rent (all deposit funds are refundable).

LEASE LENGTH: 12-24 months

HOA FEE: Paid by the Owner



PROPERTY MANAGER: Whole Property Management

LEASING AGENT: Lindsey Root



*All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.*