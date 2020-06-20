All apartments in Denver
Last updated September 17 2019 at 3:16 AM

1020 Lincoln

1020 North Lincoln Street · No Longer Available
Location

1020 North Lincoln Street, Denver, CO 80203
Capitol Hill

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
coffee bar
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/3da18b806e ---- Located in the Golden Triangle neighborhood, 1020 Lincoln is poised to show off its historical charm amidst its thoroughly modern renovation. Refinished hardwood floors, walk-in closets and beautiful architectural details shine, highlighting the brand new designer cabinets, quartz countertops, subway tile, and designer lighting. Stainless appliances include a dishwasher and microwave. Bring your pets (3 are allowed with a total combined weight of 65 lbs) and your bike. Limited reserved parking is available. The prime location allows walking access to downtown Denver, coffee shops, restaurants, and the local entertainment scene. In the Golden Triangle, you&rsquo;re in the cultural center of Denver, within walking distance to the Capitol, the Denver Art Museum, Civic Center Park and the Colorado History Museum, as well as new classics, including Jelly Cafe, City O City, and Ace Eat & Serve. It&rsquo;s easy access to Downtown Denver via the free shuttle.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1020 Lincoln have any available units?
1020 Lincoln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 1020 Lincoln have?
Some of 1020 Lincoln's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1020 Lincoln currently offering any rent specials?
1020 Lincoln isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1020 Lincoln pet-friendly?
Yes, 1020 Lincoln is pet friendly.
Does 1020 Lincoln offer parking?
Yes, 1020 Lincoln does offer parking.
Does 1020 Lincoln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1020 Lincoln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1020 Lincoln have a pool?
No, 1020 Lincoln does not have a pool.
Does 1020 Lincoln have accessible units?
No, 1020 Lincoln does not have accessible units.
Does 1020 Lincoln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1020 Lincoln has units with dishwashers.
