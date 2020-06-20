Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/3da18b806e ---- Located in the Golden Triangle neighborhood, 1020 Lincoln is poised to show off its historical charm amidst its thoroughly modern renovation. Refinished hardwood floors, walk-in closets and beautiful architectural details shine, highlighting the brand new designer cabinets, quartz countertops, subway tile, and designer lighting. Stainless appliances include a dishwasher and microwave. Bring your pets (3 are allowed with a total combined weight of 65 lbs) and your bike. Limited reserved parking is available. The prime location allows walking access to downtown Denver, coffee shops, restaurants, and the local entertainment scene. In the Golden Triangle, you’re in the cultural center of Denver, within walking distance to the Capitol, the Denver Art Museum, Civic Center Park and the Colorado History Museum, as well as new classics, including Jelly Cafe, City O City, and Ace Eat & Serve. It’s easy access to Downtown Denver via the free shuttle.