Last updated September 14 2019 at 8:44 AM

10151 Park Avenue West

10151 Park Avenue West · No Longer Available
Location

10151 Park Avenue West, Denver, CO 80205
Five Points

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
gym
pool
coffee bar
business center
Unit Amenities
furnished
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
business center
coffee bar
gym
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
internet access
Corner penthouse (21st/top floor) unit with the best (city and mountain) views in the building and arguably in all of Denver. No other tall buildings around (now or in the future), so there is also a lot of privacy even with floor to ceiling windows in every room. Fully furnished with executive level furnishings, appliances (including washer and dryer units), and kitchenware (including chinaware). Floor to ceiling windows in every room. In Uptown, just a few minutes (walking) northeast of Downtown. Walk to anywhere in Denver, including Union Station, Coors Field, Pepsi Center, and 16th St Mall. Countless restaurants, bars, and coffee shops within easy walking distance.

Building has fitness center, outdoor pool and hot tub (both open year round), business center. Unit has 2 parking garage spaces. All utilities (including cable TV and wireless internet) are included/paid for by owner.

Available April 16th, 2019.

Lease Terms:
$3500 for 12 month lease
$3650 for min 6 month lease
$3800 for min 3 month lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10151 Park Avenue West have any available units?
10151 Park Avenue West doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 10151 Park Avenue West have?
Some of 10151 Park Avenue West's amenities include in unit laundry, garage, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10151 Park Avenue West currently offering any rent specials?
10151 Park Avenue West is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10151 Park Avenue West pet-friendly?
No, 10151 Park Avenue West is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does 10151 Park Avenue West offer parking?
Yes, 10151 Park Avenue West offers parking.
Does 10151 Park Avenue West have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10151 Park Avenue West offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10151 Park Avenue West have a pool?
Yes, 10151 Park Avenue West has a pool.
Does 10151 Park Avenue West have accessible units?
No, 10151 Park Avenue West does not have accessible units.
Does 10151 Park Avenue West have units with dishwashers?
No, 10151 Park Avenue West does not have units with dishwashers.
