All apartments in Denver
Find more places like 10134 29th Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
Denver, CO
10134 29th Dr
Last updated February 10 2020 at 9:14 PM
1 of 4
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
10134 29th Dr
10134 East 29th Drive
No Longer Available
Location
10134 East 29th Drive, Denver, CO 80238
Stapleton
Amenities
in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
2 bed, 2 bath; Charming townhome with beautiful wood floors and fireplace. Open floor plan with updated appliances. Washer and dryer included in unit, attached garage.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 10134 29th Dr have any available units?
10134 29th Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Denver, CO
.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Denver Rent Report
.
What amenities does 10134 29th Dr have?
Some of 10134 29th Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 10134 29th Dr currently offering any rent specials?
10134 29th Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10134 29th Dr pet-friendly?
No, 10134 29th Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Denver
.
Does 10134 29th Dr offer parking?
Yes, 10134 29th Dr offers parking.
Does 10134 29th Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10134 29th Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10134 29th Dr have a pool?
No, 10134 29th Dr does not have a pool.
Does 10134 29th Dr have accessible units?
No, 10134 29th Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 10134 29th Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 10134 29th Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
