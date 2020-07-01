1011 S Vine St

Amenities

Available July 1st!! Amazing location 5 blocks from Wash Park and only 1 block from Old South Gaylord. Easy access to Cherry Creek, 5 minutes to University of Denver and about 15 minutes to downtown Denver. Unit features original hardwood flooring, large open living and dining room, fireplace with built-in bookcase, 2 bedrooms plus a bonus room perfect for a home office, Updated bathroom. Beautiful kitchen with slab granite counters, stainless steel appliances with gas range and plenty of cupboard space. Washer/Dryer in unit. Front porch, fenced backyard. 1 dog or 1 cat considered with $300 non-refundable pet deposit. Downstairs unit is occupied 50% of the time and will share outdoor space. Utilities: $150 per month covers gas, electric, water, sewer, trash and exterior maintenance. 1 X Fee's $150 Admin Fee, $55 App Fee. In-person showings currently available. Call Gina at (720) 447-8844. Listed By Renters Warehouse. Schedule a showing by clicking here: https://showmojo.com/l/eb32005098