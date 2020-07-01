All apartments in Denver
Last updated July 1 2020 at 4:25 PM

1011 S Vine St

1011 South Vine Street · (720) 447-8844
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1011 South Vine Street, Denver, CO 80209
Wash Park

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,550

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1000 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
gym
pool
Available July 1st!! Amazing location 5 blocks from Wash Park and only 1 block from Old South Gaylord. Easy access to Cherry Creek, 5 minutes to University of Denver and about 15 minutes to downtown Denver. Unit features original hardwood flooring, large open living and dining room, fireplace with built-in bookcase, 2 bedrooms plus a bonus room perfect for a home office, Updated bathroom. Beautiful kitchen with slab granite counters, stainless steel appliances with gas range and plenty of cupboard space. Washer/Dryer in unit. Front porch, fenced backyard. 1 dog or 1 cat considered with $300 non-refundable pet deposit. Downstairs unit is occupied 50% of the time and will share outdoor space. Utilities: $150 per month covers gas, electric, water, sewer, trash and exterior maintenance. 1 X Fee's $150 Admin Fee, $55 App Fee. In-person showings currently available. Call Gina at (720) 447-8844. Listed By Renters Warehouse. Schedule a showing by clicking here: https://showmojo.com/l/eb32005098

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1011 S Vine St have any available units?
1011 S Vine St has a unit available for $2,550 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 1011 S Vine St have?
Some of 1011 S Vine St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1011 S Vine St currently offering any rent specials?
1011 S Vine St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1011 S Vine St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1011 S Vine St is pet friendly.
Does 1011 S Vine St offer parking?
No, 1011 S Vine St does not offer parking.
Does 1011 S Vine St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1011 S Vine St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1011 S Vine St have a pool?
Yes, 1011 S Vine St has a pool.
Does 1011 S Vine St have accessible units?
No, 1011 S Vine St does not have accessible units.
Does 1011 S Vine St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1011 S Vine St does not have units with dishwashers.
