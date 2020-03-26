All apartments in Denver
1007 Hazel Court
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1007 Hazel Court

1007 North Hazel Court · No Longer Available
Location

1007 North Hazel Court, Denver, CO 80204
Villa Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
gym
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
media room
pet friendly
This amazing 3 bedroom, 3 bath two-story home located on a large corner lot in Villa Park will welcome you with 2758 sq ft of living space!

This home has tons of character and charm! The beautiful kitchen comes complete with a refrigerator, dishwasher, microwave and garbage disposal. The living, dining and media rooms are perfect for entertaining. The master bedroom is located on the main floor with attached private bathroom. Washer and dryer are included and conveniently located on the main floor as well. Luxury hardwood flooring, A/C, ceiling fans, a fireplace, walk-in closets, skylights, and an unfinished basement are only a few of the many amenities this property has to offer. Parking for this property is a spacious 3 car heated garage.

Enjoy the lovely Colorado weather on the deck/porch area with a fenced yard. Just a short drive to the local fitness center, city park, community ice/roller rink and town shopping. Travel is easy with quick access to 6th Ave and I25.

Pets may be negotiate with owner approval and pet deposit.

Sorry, no utilities are included.

Visit www.303rent.com/rentals to request an agent showing and submit your top 3 times for viewing. Please do not attempt to access the property without a confirmed appointment and an agent present.

Real Property Management Colorado
www.303rent.com
303-873-RENT(7368)

Equal Opportunity Housing
*All leases subject to application, administration and processing fees.
*Prices and availability subject to change.

Real Property Management Colorado, LLC cannot verify the accuracy of property information listed on third party sites. Please visit Real Property Management Colorado, LLCs website to confirm property information.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1007 Hazel Court have any available units?
1007 Hazel Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 1007 Hazel Court have?
Some of 1007 Hazel Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1007 Hazel Court currently offering any rent specials?
1007 Hazel Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1007 Hazel Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 1007 Hazel Court is pet friendly.
Does 1007 Hazel Court offer parking?
Yes, 1007 Hazel Court does offer parking.
Does 1007 Hazel Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1007 Hazel Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1007 Hazel Court have a pool?
No, 1007 Hazel Court does not have a pool.
Does 1007 Hazel Court have accessible units?
No, 1007 Hazel Court does not have accessible units.
Does 1007 Hazel Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1007 Hazel Court has units with dishwashers.
