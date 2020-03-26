1007 Hazel Court

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities gym parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage media room pet friendly

This amazing 3 bedroom, 3 bath two-story home located on a large corner lot in Villa Park will welcome you with 2758 sq ft of living space!



This home has tons of character and charm! The beautiful kitchen comes complete with a refrigerator, dishwasher, microwave and garbage disposal. The living, dining and media rooms are perfect for entertaining. The master bedroom is located on the main floor with attached private bathroom. Washer and dryer are included and conveniently located on the main floor as well. Luxury hardwood flooring, A/C, ceiling fans, a fireplace, walk-in closets, skylights, and an unfinished basement are only a few of the many amenities this property has to offer. Parking for this property is a spacious 3 car heated garage.



Enjoy the lovely Colorado weather on the deck/porch area with a fenced yard. Just a short drive to the local fitness center, city park, community ice/roller rink and town shopping. Travel is easy with quick access to 6th Ave and I25.



Pets may be negotiate with owner approval and pet deposit.



Sorry, no utilities are included.



Visit www.303rent.com/rentals to request an agent showing and submit your top 3 times for viewing. Please do not attempt to access the property without a confirmed appointment and an agent present.



Real Property Management Colorado

www.303rent.com

303-873-RENT(7368)



Equal Opportunity Housing

*All leases subject to application, administration and processing fees.

*Prices and availability subject to change.



Real Property Management Colorado, LLC cannot verify the accuracy of property information listed on third party sites. Please visit Real Property Management Colorado, LLCs website to confirm property information.

Contact us to schedule a showing.