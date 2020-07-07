10 N Ogden St Unit 1

Amenities

Your Search Stops Here! Garden level 2 bedroom Apt - Warm & Inviting two bedroom apartment in the highly desired Washington Park/Denver Country Club neighborhood! Open floor plan w/great natural light, crown molding, hardwood floors, granite kitchen counter tops, breakfast bar, and stainless steel appliances. The bedrooms have ample closet space and ceiling fans. This unit has a covered parking space as well as a bike storage room, rooftop deck w/kitchen & downtown views, and a beautifully maintained gated courtyard with a barbecue grill. Short distance to Washington Park and the Cherry Creek Trail, close to restaurants, shopping, downtown Denver and light rail. Laundry facilities in the building are only shared with one other unit. Don't miss this amazing opportunity to live near all Denver has to offer! The apartment is ready for immediate occupancy!



-$45 to apply per adult

-ID and verification of monthly income meeting a minimum 3x the rent amount is required to apply.



3D Video link

https://www.zillow.com/view-3d-home/c5c63da8-0efd-405b-a25b-8123c270b5ea/?utm_source=captureapp



Call, text or email Diana to set up a showing at 720.549.1180 diana.chavira@realatlas.com



Rental Terms

Rent: $1550.00

Utility Fee: $75

Application Fee: $45

Security Deposit: $1550

Available Now



Features

- Window Coverings

- Disposal

- Heating

- Refrigerator

- Range

- Microwave



Community Amenities

- Spanish Speaking Staff

- Off street parking



