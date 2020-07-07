All apartments in Denver
Last updated May 12 2020 at 10:23 AM

10 N Ogden St Unit 1

10 N Ogden St · No Longer Available
Location

10 N Ogden St, Denver, CO 80218
Speer

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
parking
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
bike storage
Your Search Stops Here! Garden level 2 bedroom Apt - Warm & Inviting two bedroom apartment in the highly desired Washington Park/Denver Country Club neighborhood! Open floor plan w/great natural light, crown molding, hardwood floors, granite kitchen counter tops, breakfast bar, and stainless steel appliances. The bedrooms have ample closet space and ceiling fans. This unit has a covered parking space as well as a bike storage room, rooftop deck w/kitchen & downtown views, and a beautifully maintained gated courtyard with a barbecue grill. Short distance to Washington Park and the Cherry Creek Trail, close to restaurants, shopping, downtown Denver and light rail. Laundry facilities in the building are only shared with one other unit. Don't miss this amazing opportunity to live near all Denver has to offer! The apartment is ready for immediate occupancy!

Applications are available online for your convenience!
-$45 to apply per adult
-ID and verification of monthly income meeting a minimum 3x the rent amount is required to apply.

3D Video link
https://www.zillow.com/view-3d-home/c5c63da8-0efd-405b-a25b-8123c270b5ea/?utm_source=captureapp

Call, text or email Diana to set up a showing at 720.549.1180 diana.chavira@realatlas.com

Rental Terms
Rent: $1550.00
Utility Fee: $75
Application Fee: $45
Security Deposit: $1550
Available Now

Features
- Window Coverings
- Disposal
- Heating
- Refrigerator
- Range
- Microwave

Community Amenities
- Spanish Speaking Staff
- Off street parking

Office Hours
Monday - Friday 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM
Saturday & Sunday Closed

Equal Housing Opportunity

(RLNE5715807)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10 N Ogden St Unit 1 have any available units?
10 N Ogden St Unit 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 10 N Ogden St Unit 1 have?
Some of 10 N Ogden St Unit 1's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10 N Ogden St Unit 1 currently offering any rent specials?
10 N Ogden St Unit 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10 N Ogden St Unit 1 pet-friendly?
No, 10 N Ogden St Unit 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does 10 N Ogden St Unit 1 offer parking?
Yes, 10 N Ogden St Unit 1 offers parking.
Does 10 N Ogden St Unit 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10 N Ogden St Unit 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10 N Ogden St Unit 1 have a pool?
No, 10 N Ogden St Unit 1 does not have a pool.
Does 10 N Ogden St Unit 1 have accessible units?
No, 10 N Ogden St Unit 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 10 N Ogden St Unit 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 10 N Ogden St Unit 1 does not have units with dishwashers.

