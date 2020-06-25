All apartments in Denver
1 N Pearl St Apt 301
1 N Pearl St Apt 301

1 South Pearl Street · No Longer Available
Location

1 South Pearl Street, Denver, CO 80203
Speer

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
Newly Remodeled 2 bedroom,2 bath, third floor corner condo with two balconies in the coveted West Washington Park neighborhood. Granite Counter tops, Nice cabinets, wood floor, nice outside area for grilling. Walking distance to the South Broadway, lined with an eclectic mixture of neighborhood taverns, unique shops, art galleries, ethnic restaurants, live music venues, and everything else you'd expect to find within the urban heartbeat of The Mile High City. Close access to downtown and I25. Call or Text 720-666-3119 for Lease Information.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1 N Pearl St Apt 301 have any available units?
1 N Pearl St Apt 301 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 1 N Pearl St Apt 301 have?
Some of 1 N Pearl St Apt 301's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1 N Pearl St Apt 301 currently offering any rent specials?
1 N Pearl St Apt 301 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1 N Pearl St Apt 301 pet-friendly?
No, 1 N Pearl St Apt 301 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does 1 N Pearl St Apt 301 offer parking?
No, 1 N Pearl St Apt 301 does not offer parking.
Does 1 N Pearl St Apt 301 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1 N Pearl St Apt 301 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1 N Pearl St Apt 301 have a pool?
No, 1 N Pearl St Apt 301 does not have a pool.
Does 1 N Pearl St Apt 301 have accessible units?
No, 1 N Pearl St Apt 301 does not have accessible units.
Does 1 N Pearl St Apt 301 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1 N Pearl St Apt 301 has units with dishwashers.
