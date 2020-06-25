1 N Pearl St Apt 301

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities bbq/grill

Newly Remodeled 2 bedroom,2 bath, third floor corner condo with two balconies in the coveted West Washington Park neighborhood. Granite Counter tops, Nice cabinets, wood floor, nice outside area for grilling. Walking distance to the South Broadway, lined with an eclectic mixture of neighborhood taverns, unique shops, art galleries, ethnic restaurants, live music venues, and everything else you'd expect to find within the urban heartbeat of The Mile High City. Close access to downtown and I25. Call or Text 720-666-3119 for Lease Information.