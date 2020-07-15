All apartments in Delta
Find more places like 625 A Street - 4.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Delta, CO
/
625 A Street - 4
Last updated July 15 2020 at 12:01 AM

625 A Street - 4

625 A Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

625 A Street, Delta, CO 81416

Amenities

w/d hookup
Unit Amenities
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
2 bed
1 bath
792 Sq. Ft.
Washer and dryer hookups
No pets
Tenant pays electric, sewer and trash

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 625 A Street - 4 have any available units?
625 A Street - 4 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Delta, CO.
Is 625 A Street - 4 currently offering any rent specials?
625 A Street - 4 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 625 A Street - 4 pet-friendly?
No, 625 A Street - 4 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Delta.
Does 625 A Street - 4 offer parking?
No, 625 A Street - 4 does not offer parking.
Does 625 A Street - 4 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 625 A Street - 4 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 625 A Street - 4 have a pool?
No, 625 A Street - 4 does not have a pool.
Does 625 A Street - 4 have accessible units?
No, 625 A Street - 4 does not have accessible units.
Does 625 A Street - 4 have units with dishwashers?
No, 625 A Street - 4 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 625 A Street - 4 have units with air conditioning?
No, 625 A Street - 4 does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fruita, CORifle, CO
Clifton, COGrand Junction, CO
Montrose, CO