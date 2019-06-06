Amenities

Come check out this great single family home in the Woodlane Neighborhood. This home has HIGH vaulted ceilings making the floorplan feel wide open. Two main floor bedrooms are located off of the living room.



A great backyard for entertaining. A beautiful stamped concrete patio. Fully fenced in for your furry friends (Pets Welcome).



The kitchen includes all major appliances, an open passthrough half wall and granite tile counters. Washer and Dryer hookups are available in the nook next to the kitchen as well.



At the top of the stairs is a large, open loft area. Great for a play room, office or second family space. The master bedroom featuring two closets, one of them a walk in closet. The master bath includes a tub shower and plenty of space.



Tenant Responsible for the following utilities (Water, Sewer, Gas, Electric), Trash is included in rent, Filter Maintenance Program ($10/Month) / $40 Application fee per Adult over 18 YO / Pet Application Fees(See PMI Elevation website for Pet Policy), Pet Deposits and Initiation Fees are additional / Minimum Security Deposit equal to One Month Rent required at time of Lease execution, but Security Deposit can vary based on Multiple Factors (See PMI Elevation Minimum Rental Criteria on their website PMIelevation/ First Months Rent due at Lease Execution / $1.95 eCheck Fee per Rental Payment / $9.95 Tenant Benefit Package per Month / Low Credit applicants may have to enroll in a Credit Improvement Program starting at $25 per month and pay additional security deposit. This posting is deemed reliable, but not guaranteed. Only listings at PMI Elevation's website is current.



360 Tour Link below or at PMI Elevation Website:

http://pmielevation.info/5604-S-ZANG-ST-VIRTUAL-TOUR



