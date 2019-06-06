All apartments in Dakota Ridge
5604 S Zang St

5604 South Zang Street · No Longer Available
Location

5604 South Zang Street, Dakota Ridge, CO 80127
Alkire Acres

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Come check out this great single family home in the Woodlane Neighborhood. This home has HIGH vaulted ceilings making the floorplan feel wide open. Two main floor bedrooms are located off of the living room.

A great backyard for entertaining. A beautiful stamped concrete patio. Fully fenced in for your furry friends (Pets Welcome).

The kitchen includes all major appliances, an open passthrough half wall and granite tile counters. Washer and Dryer hookups are available in the nook next to the kitchen as well.

At the top of the stairs is a large, open loft area. Great for a play room, office or second family space. The master bedroom featuring two closets, one of them a walk in closet. The master bath includes a tub shower and plenty of space.

Tenant Responsible for the following utilities (Water, Sewer, Gas, Electric), Trash is included in rent, Filter Maintenance Program ($10/Month) / $40 Application fee per Adult over 18 YO / Pet Application Fees(See PMI Elevation website for Pet Policy), Pet Deposits and Initiation Fees are additional / Minimum Security Deposit equal to One Month Rent required at time of Lease execution, but Security Deposit can vary based on Multiple Factors (See PMI Elevation Minimum Rental Criteria on their website PMIelevation/ First Months Rent due at Lease Execution / $1.95 eCheck Fee per Rental Payment / $9.95 Tenant Benefit Package per Month / Low Credit applicants may have to enroll in a Credit Improvement Program starting at $25 per month and pay additional security deposit. This posting is deemed reliable, but not guaranteed. Only listings at PMI Elevation's website is current.

360 Tour Link below or at PMI Elevation Website:
http://pmielevation.info/5604-S-ZANG-ST-VIRTUAL-TOUR

PROPERTY MANAGEMENT INC.
PMI ELEVATION
13709 Omega Circle, Lone Tree, CO 80124
720-744-0790
WWW.DENVERPROPERTYMANAGEMENTINC.NET

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5604 S Zang St have any available units?
5604 S Zang St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dakota Ridge, CO.
What amenities does 5604 S Zang St have?
Some of 5604 S Zang St's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5604 S Zang St currently offering any rent specials?
5604 S Zang St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5604 S Zang St pet-friendly?
Yes, 5604 S Zang St is pet friendly.
Does 5604 S Zang St offer parking?
Yes, 5604 S Zang St offers parking.
Does 5604 S Zang St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5604 S Zang St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5604 S Zang St have a pool?
No, 5604 S Zang St does not have a pool.
Does 5604 S Zang St have accessible units?
No, 5604 S Zang St does not have accessible units.
Does 5604 S Zang St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5604 S Zang St has units with dishwashers.
Does 5604 S Zang St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5604 S Zang St has units with air conditioning.
