5193 S Parfet Way

Updated 4 bedroom in Sunrise Creek Littleton - Property Id: 229377
Newly updated 4 bedroom with Mountain Views! Backing to Open Space. Large Kitchen with Center Island and 13" Tile. Open Floorplan with Vaulted Ceilings and Bay window. Brand new carpet, all interior paint, brand new stainless steel range, dishwasher, microwave. Large Master Suite with Walk-in Closet. Finished Basement. 2nd Floor Laundry Room. Private Fenced Yard with Paverstone Patio and Sprinkler. 2 car Attached Garage. Air Conditioning,Ceiling Fans and Storage Shed. Convenient to C-470, Shopping, 285-Hampden and Light Rail.
