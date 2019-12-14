All apartments in Dakota Ridge
Find more places like 12233 West Cross Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dakota Ridge, CO
/
12233 West Cross Drive
Last updated December 14 2019 at 9:51 AM

12233 West Cross Drive

12233 West Cross Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dakota Ridge
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Cheap Places
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

12233 West Cross Drive, Dakota Ridge, CO 80127
Cambridge Commons

Amenities

garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Sublease in Cambridge Commons, Littleton, CO 80127
3 bedroom, 2 bath, with garage and reserved parking space; approximately 1,250 sq ft.

Available November 1, 2019. Deposit required equal to monthly rent; $1,725 per month.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12233 West Cross Drive have any available units?
12233 West Cross Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dakota Ridge, CO.
Is 12233 West Cross Drive currently offering any rent specials?
12233 West Cross Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12233 West Cross Drive pet-friendly?
No, 12233 West Cross Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dakota Ridge.
Does 12233 West Cross Drive offer parking?
Yes, 12233 West Cross Drive offers parking.
Does 12233 West Cross Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12233 West Cross Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12233 West Cross Drive have a pool?
No, 12233 West Cross Drive does not have a pool.
Does 12233 West Cross Drive have accessible units?
No, 12233 West Cross Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 12233 West Cross Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 12233 West Cross Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12233 West Cross Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 12233 West Cross Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Dakota Ridge 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsDakota Ridge 3 Bedrooms
Dakota Ridge Apartments with GymDakota Ridge Cheap Places
Dakota Ridge Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COColorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COWestminster, COThornton, CO
Boulder, COCentennial, COLongmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO
Highlands Ranch, COEnglewood, COLoveland, CONorthglenn, COParker, COCastle Rock, CO

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community CollegeArapahoe Community College
University of Colorado Colorado Springs