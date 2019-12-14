Rent Calculator
Last updated December 14 2019 at 9:51 AM
12233 West Cross Drive
12233 West Cross Drive
No Longer Available
12233 West Cross Drive, Dakota Ridge, CO 80127
Cambridge Commons
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Sublease in Cambridge Commons, Littleton, CO 80127
3 bedroom, 2 bath, with garage and reserved parking space; approximately 1,250 sq ft.
Available November 1, 2019. Deposit required equal to monthly rent; $1,725 per month.
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 12233 West Cross Drive have any available units?
12233 West Cross Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Dakota Ridge, CO
.
Is 12233 West Cross Drive currently offering any rent specials?
12233 West Cross Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12233 West Cross Drive pet-friendly?
No, 12233 West Cross Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Dakota Ridge
.
Does 12233 West Cross Drive offer parking?
Yes, 12233 West Cross Drive offers parking.
Does 12233 West Cross Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12233 West Cross Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12233 West Cross Drive have a pool?
No, 12233 West Cross Drive does not have a pool.
Does 12233 West Cross Drive have accessible units?
No, 12233 West Cross Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 12233 West Cross Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 12233 West Cross Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12233 West Cross Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 12233 West Cross Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
