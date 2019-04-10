12208 W Dorado Pl Unit 208

12208 W Dorado Pl, Dakota Ridge, CO 80127 Cambridge Commons
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
dogs allowed
pet friendly
volleyball court
3 Bed, 2 Full bath condo near the foothills! Washer and dryer included, gas fireplace, balcony, walk in master closet, small dog friendly, pool, fitness center, volleyball court. Call for your showing today! Sarah 720-924-8984
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
