12208 W Dorado Pl Unit 208
Last updated April 10 2019 at 7:43 AM

12208 W Dorado Pl Unit 208

12208 W Dorado Pl · No Longer Available
Location

12208 W Dorado Pl, Dakota Ridge, CO 80127
Cambridge Commons

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
dogs allowed
parking
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
dogs allowed
pet friendly
volleyball court
3 Bed, 2 Full bath condo near the foothills! Washer and dryer included, gas fireplace, balcony, walk in master closet, small dog friendly, pool, fitness center, volleyball court. Call for your showing today! Sarah 720-924-8984

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12208 W Dorado Pl Unit 208 have any available units?
12208 W Dorado Pl Unit 208 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dakota Ridge, CO.
What amenities does 12208 W Dorado Pl Unit 208 have?
Some of 12208 W Dorado Pl Unit 208's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12208 W Dorado Pl Unit 208 currently offering any rent specials?
12208 W Dorado Pl Unit 208 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12208 W Dorado Pl Unit 208 pet-friendly?
Yes, 12208 W Dorado Pl Unit 208 is pet friendly.
Does 12208 W Dorado Pl Unit 208 offer parking?
Yes, 12208 W Dorado Pl Unit 208 offers parking.
Does 12208 W Dorado Pl Unit 208 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12208 W Dorado Pl Unit 208 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12208 W Dorado Pl Unit 208 have a pool?
Yes, 12208 W Dorado Pl Unit 208 has a pool.
Does 12208 W Dorado Pl Unit 208 have accessible units?
No, 12208 W Dorado Pl Unit 208 does not have accessible units.
Does 12208 W Dorado Pl Unit 208 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12208 W Dorado Pl Unit 208 has units with dishwashers.
Does 12208 W Dorado Pl Unit 208 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 12208 W Dorado Pl Unit 208 has units with air conditioning.
