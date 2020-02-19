11962 West Long Circle #101

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool garage hot tub

What a find! - Located in Dancing Willows (5 minutes off of C-470,) this community is in a gorgeous and quiet setting with mature trees, a resort-like pool, and is super convenient to amenities like shopping, walking trails, and schools.



At 1252 square feet this lives large, with an ideal open floor plan, gorgeous hardwood flooring throughout the main living areas, and immense windows that bathe it in light The island kitchen boasts oak cabinets with Whirlpool appliances, tile counters with stainless under-mount sink, built-in desk, and slate tile backsplash. The great room can accommodate the largest of TV s. The spa-like 5 piece master bath is impressive, as well as the large master walk-in closet.



Other amenities include brand new carpeting in both bedrooms, covered patio, large laundry room, attached 1 car garage, A/C, and neutral throughout*Pool, water, trash included.*NO PETS.*Avail immediately*No Minimum Credit Score, Income requirements are around 3 times the rent rate*Text for showings-must include street name*Deposit is one months' rent*TEXT TIFFANY AT 831-251-0262 FOR SHOWINGS.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5471319)