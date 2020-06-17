Rent Calculator
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:30 AM
751 Barclay Street
751 Barclay St
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
751 Barclay St, Craig, CO 81625
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
751 Barclay Street 2 Bdrm/1 1/2 Bath No Pets & No Smoking Tenant Gas & Electric Owner Pays Water/Sewer/Trash $750 Month/$750 Sec DepAvailable Now
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 751 Barclay Street have any available units?
751 Barclay Street doesn't have any available units at this time.
Craig, CO
.
Is 751 Barclay Street currently offering any rent specials?
751 Barclay Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 751 Barclay Street pet-friendly?
No, 751 Barclay Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Craig
.
Does 751 Barclay Street offer parking?
No, 751 Barclay Street does not offer parking.
Does 751 Barclay Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 751 Barclay Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 751 Barclay Street have a pool?
No, 751 Barclay Street does not have a pool.
Does 751 Barclay Street have accessible units?
No, 751 Barclay Street does not have accessible units.
Does 751 Barclay Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 751 Barclay Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 751 Barclay Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 751 Barclay Street does not have units with air conditioning.
