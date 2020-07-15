All apartments in Craig
Craig, CO
700 Yampa Avenue
700 Yampa Avenue

700 Yampa Avenue · No Longer Available
700 Yampa Avenue, Craig, CO 81625

garage
700 Yampa Avenue 4 Bdrm/2 Bath 1 Car Garage/StorageNo Pets & No Smoking Tenant Pays All Utilities $1300 Month/$1300 Sec Dep Available 08/01/20

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Does 700 Yampa Avenue have any available units?
700 Yampa Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Craig, CO.
Is 700 Yampa Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
700 Yampa Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 700 Yampa Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 700 Yampa Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Craig.
Does 700 Yampa Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 700 Yampa Avenue offers parking.
Does 700 Yampa Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 700 Yampa Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 700 Yampa Avenue have a pool?
No, 700 Yampa Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 700 Yampa Avenue have accessible units?
No, 700 Yampa Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 700 Yampa Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 700 Yampa Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 700 Yampa Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 700 Yampa Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
