All apartments in Craig
Find more places like 580 1st Avenue W #6.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Craig, CO
/
580 1st Avenue W #6
Last updated July 9 2020 at 5:00 AM

580 1st Avenue W #6

580 1st Ave W · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

580 1st Ave W, Craig, CO 81625

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
580 1st Avenue W #62 Bdrm/ 1 1/2 Bath No Pets & No Smoking Tenant Pays Electric. No GasOwner Pays Water/Sewer/Trash $700 Month/$700 Sec DepAvailable 07/27/20

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 580 1st Avenue W #6 have any available units?
580 1st Avenue W #6 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Craig, CO.
Is 580 1st Avenue W #6 currently offering any rent specials?
580 1st Avenue W #6 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 580 1st Avenue W #6 pet-friendly?
No, 580 1st Avenue W #6 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Craig.
Does 580 1st Avenue W #6 offer parking?
No, 580 1st Avenue W #6 does not offer parking.
Does 580 1st Avenue W #6 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 580 1st Avenue W #6 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 580 1st Avenue W #6 have a pool?
No, 580 1st Avenue W #6 does not have a pool.
Does 580 1st Avenue W #6 have accessible units?
No, 580 1st Avenue W #6 does not have accessible units.
Does 580 1st Avenue W #6 have units with dishwashers?
No, 580 1st Avenue W #6 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 580 1st Avenue W #6 have units with air conditioning?
No, 580 1st Avenue W #6 does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings