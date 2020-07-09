Rent Calculator
Home
/
Craig, CO
/
580 1st Avenue W #6
Last updated July 9 2020 at 5:00 AM
1 of 8
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
580 1st Avenue W #6
580 1st Ave W
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
580 1st Ave W, Craig, CO 81625
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
580 1st Avenue W #62 Bdrm/ 1 1/2 Bath No Pets & No Smoking Tenant Pays Electric. No GasOwner Pays Water/Sewer/Trash $700 Month/$700 Sec DepAvailable 07/27/20
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 580 1st Avenue W #6 have any available units?
580 1st Avenue W #6 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Craig, CO
.
Is 580 1st Avenue W #6 currently offering any rent specials?
580 1st Avenue W #6 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 580 1st Avenue W #6 pet-friendly?
No, 580 1st Avenue W #6 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Craig
.
Does 580 1st Avenue W #6 offer parking?
No, 580 1st Avenue W #6 does not offer parking.
Does 580 1st Avenue W #6 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 580 1st Avenue W #6 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 580 1st Avenue W #6 have a pool?
No, 580 1st Avenue W #6 does not have a pool.
Does 580 1st Avenue W #6 have accessible units?
No, 580 1st Avenue W #6 does not have accessible units.
Does 580 1st Avenue W #6 have units with dishwashers?
No, 580 1st Avenue W #6 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 580 1st Avenue W #6 have units with air conditioning?
No, 580 1st Avenue W #6 does not have units with air conditioning.
