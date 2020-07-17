Rent Calculator
All apartments in Craig
Last updated July 17 2020 at 2:20 AM
1 of 25
2036 E 9th Street
2036 East 9th Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
2036 East 9th Street, Craig, CO 81625
Amenities
carport
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
carport
parking
2036 E. 9th Street3 Bdrm/ 2 Bath With CarportNo Pets & No SmokingTenant Pays All Utilities$1300 Month/ $1300 Sec DepAvailable Now
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2036 E 9th Street have any available units?
2036 E 9th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Craig, CO
.
Is 2036 E 9th Street currently offering any rent specials?
2036 E 9th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2036 E 9th Street pet-friendly?
No, 2036 E 9th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Craig
.
Does 2036 E 9th Street offer parking?
Yes, 2036 E 9th Street offers parking.
Does 2036 E 9th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2036 E 9th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2036 E 9th Street have a pool?
No, 2036 E 9th Street does not have a pool.
Does 2036 E 9th Street have accessible units?
No, 2036 E 9th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2036 E 9th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2036 E 9th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2036 E 9th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 2036 E 9th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
