All apartments in Craig
Find more places like 2036 E 9th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Craig, CO
/
2036 E 9th Street
Last updated July 17 2020 at 2:20 AM

2036 E 9th Street

2036 East 9th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

2036 East 9th Street, Craig, CO 81625

Amenities

carport
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
carport
parking
2036 E. 9th Street3 Bdrm/ 2 Bath With CarportNo Pets & No SmokingTenant Pays All Utilities$1300 Month/ $1300 Sec DepAvailable Now

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2036 E 9th Street have any available units?
2036 E 9th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Craig, CO.
Is 2036 E 9th Street currently offering any rent specials?
2036 E 9th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2036 E 9th Street pet-friendly?
No, 2036 E 9th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Craig.
Does 2036 E 9th Street offer parking?
Yes, 2036 E 9th Street offers parking.
Does 2036 E 9th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2036 E 9th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2036 E 9th Street have a pool?
No, 2036 E 9th Street does not have a pool.
Does 2036 E 9th Street have accessible units?
No, 2036 E 9th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2036 E 9th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2036 E 9th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2036 E 9th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 2036 E 9th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
How to Move Cross Country
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings