Craig, CO
1046 E 7th Street
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:30 AM

1046 E 7th Street

1046 East 7th Street · No Longer Available
Location

1046 East 7th Street, Craig, CO 81625

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
1046 E 7th Street2 Bdrm/ 1Bath$650 Month/ $650 Sec DepNo Pets/ No SmokingAvailable 07/1/20

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1046 E 7th Street have any available units?
1046 E 7th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Craig, CO.
Is 1046 E 7th Street currently offering any rent specials?
1046 E 7th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1046 E 7th Street pet-friendly?
No, 1046 E 7th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Craig.
Does 1046 E 7th Street offer parking?
No, 1046 E 7th Street does not offer parking.
Does 1046 E 7th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1046 E 7th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1046 E 7th Street have a pool?
No, 1046 E 7th Street does not have a pool.
Does 1046 E 7th Street have accessible units?
No, 1046 E 7th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1046 E 7th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1046 E 7th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1046 E 7th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1046 E 7th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
