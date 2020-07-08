All apartments in Commerce City
7807 Jasmine Dr

7807 Jasmine Drive · No Longer Available
Location

7807 Jasmine Drive, Commerce City, CO 80022
Monaco

Amenities

Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Applicants are required to complete a rental application & authorize a $55.00 credit and background check for anyone 18 years of age or older. Minimum credit score 650. Please provide a W2 or monthly pay stubs for income verification. No Pets No Smokers No Drugs Recently Remodeled: New Paint Hardwood Laminate Flooring Updated Kitchen and Bathroom Granite Counter Top in Bath Mosaic Backsplash in Kitchen & Bath Ceiling Fans in Bedrooms & Dinning room Tiled Shower and Floors Stove, Dishwasher, Refrigerator, Garbage Disposal Washer Dryer Hookup Balcony on Master Bedroom Contact: Jennifer 303-520-9463 Please leave message for call back This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7807 Jasmine Dr have any available units?
7807 Jasmine Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Commerce City, CO.
What amenities does 7807 Jasmine Dr have?
Some of 7807 Jasmine Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7807 Jasmine Dr currently offering any rent specials?
7807 Jasmine Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7807 Jasmine Dr pet-friendly?
No, 7807 Jasmine Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Commerce City.
Does 7807 Jasmine Dr offer parking?
Yes, 7807 Jasmine Dr offers parking.
Does 7807 Jasmine Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7807 Jasmine Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7807 Jasmine Dr have a pool?
No, 7807 Jasmine Dr does not have a pool.
Does 7807 Jasmine Dr have accessible units?
No, 7807 Jasmine Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 7807 Jasmine Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7807 Jasmine Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 7807 Jasmine Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 7807 Jasmine Dr does not have units with air conditioning.

