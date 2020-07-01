All apartments in Commerce City
6961 E. 75th Ave.

6961 East 75th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

6961 East 75th Avenue, Commerce City, CO 80022
Derby

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Available now! 2 bedroom 1 bath approximately 600 square feet. Water, sewer, and trash are included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6961 E. 75th Ave. have any available units?
6961 E. 75th Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Commerce City, CO.
Is 6961 E. 75th Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
6961 E. 75th Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6961 E. 75th Ave. pet-friendly?
No, 6961 E. 75th Ave. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Commerce City.
Does 6961 E. 75th Ave. offer parking?
No, 6961 E. 75th Ave. does not offer parking.
Does 6961 E. 75th Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6961 E. 75th Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6961 E. 75th Ave. have a pool?
No, 6961 E. 75th Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 6961 E. 75th Ave. have accessible units?
No, 6961 E. 75th Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 6961 E. 75th Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 6961 E. 75th Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6961 E. 75th Ave. have units with air conditioning?
No, 6961 E. 75th Ave. does not have units with air conditioning.

