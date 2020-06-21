6551-6571 Kearney St

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities

Beautiful 2 bedrooms and 1 bathroom Tri-plex in Commerce City.

Two bedrooms and one bath on the upper level, eat in kitchen and living room on the main level, this home is equipped with a refrigerator and an electric range oven, washer and dryer, and a patio. Short 20-Min drive to downtown Denver.



Rental Terms:

$49 Application Fee per adult.

1% Monthly Admin Fee.

One-time Resident Admin Fee of $235.

No pets allowed

Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.



