6551-6571 Kearney St
Last updated June 19 2020 at 9:42 AM

6551-6571 Kearney St

6551 Kearney St · (833) 367-6963
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

6551 Kearney St, Commerce City, CO 80022
Tichy

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 beds, 1 bath, $1495 · Avail. now

$1,495

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 915 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
air conditioning
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
Beautiful 2 bedrooms and 1 bathroom Tri-plex in Commerce City.
Two bedrooms and one bath on the upper level, eat in kitchen and living room on the main level, this home is equipped with a refrigerator and an electric range oven, washer and dryer, and a patio. Short 20-Min drive to downtown Denver.

Rental Terms:
$49 Application Fee per adult.
1% Monthly Admin Fee.
One-time Resident Admin Fee of $235.
No pets allowed
Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.

You can reach us directly at leasing@mynd.co, or 833-367-6963.

We look forward to connecting with you!

Mynd Management
Equal Opportunity Housing
License #02014508

-Fast Online Application
-Mobile App to Pay Rent and Track Service
-Affordable Renter's Insurance

www.mynd.co

unitId: 7d8i8r14lm75gqg7

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5856035)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6551-6571 Kearney St have any available units?
6551-6571 Kearney St has a unit available for $1,495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 6551-6571 Kearney St have?
Some of 6551-6571 Kearney St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6551-6571 Kearney St currently offering any rent specials?
6551-6571 Kearney St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6551-6571 Kearney St pet-friendly?
No, 6551-6571 Kearney St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Commerce City.
Does 6551-6571 Kearney St offer parking?
No, 6551-6571 Kearney St does not offer parking.
Does 6551-6571 Kearney St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6551-6571 Kearney St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6551-6571 Kearney St have a pool?
No, 6551-6571 Kearney St does not have a pool.
Does 6551-6571 Kearney St have accessible units?
No, 6551-6571 Kearney St does not have accessible units.
Does 6551-6571 Kearney St have units with dishwashers?
No, 6551-6571 Kearney St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6551-6571 Kearney St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 6551-6571 Kearney St has units with air conditioning.
