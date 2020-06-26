Rent Calculator
6460 poplar st
Last updated November 19 2019 at 9:45 AM
1 of 3
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
6460 poplar st
6460 Poplar Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
6460 Poplar Street, Commerce City, CO 80022
Kemp
Amenities
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Complete new renovation granite countertops stainless steel appliances plus a 2 car garageiP
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6460 poplar st have any available units?
6460 poplar st doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Commerce City, CO
.
What amenities does 6460 poplar st have?
Some of 6460 poplar st's amenities include granite counters, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 6460 poplar st currently offering any rent specials?
6460 poplar st is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6460 poplar st pet-friendly?
No, 6460 poplar st is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Commerce City
.
Does 6460 poplar st offer parking?
Yes, 6460 poplar st offers parking.
Does 6460 poplar st have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6460 poplar st does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6460 poplar st have a pool?
No, 6460 poplar st does not have a pool.
Does 6460 poplar st have accessible units?
No, 6460 poplar st does not have accessible units.
Does 6460 poplar st have units with dishwashers?
No, 6460 poplar st does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6460 poplar st have units with air conditioning?
No, 6460 poplar st does not have units with air conditioning.
