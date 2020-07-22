6434 Magnolia St

Amenities

w/d hookup pet friendly recently renovated

Beautifully Updated 1 bed 1 bath - This amazing unit has been newly remodeled. This one bedroom and one bath home features a light and bright kitchen with new cabinets throughout. The bathroom has also been recently updated. You'll love the new paint and flooring throughout.



1 Bedrooms

1 Bathroom

Washer & Dryer hookups (stackable)

New Interior paint

New Flooring



Rent $925

Deposit $925



Please visit our website www.MIERentals.com to complete the application.



All occupants over 18 must complete an online application and be listed on the lease as a responsible party. There is a $20 Non-Refundable Application fee for each applicant.



Application Requirements



Verifiable income of at least 3 times the monthly rent amount

Minimum credit score of 600

No prior evictions



We must be able to verify employment. Please be sure to upload a copy of the last 30 days of pay stubs.



A copy of a government issued photo ID is also required.



Each applicant should have rental references. Phone numbers and addresses must be verifiable. If we can't verify the information provided, we cannot process the application.



A final decision will be made based on all collected information.



2 Year Lease required



Resident responsible for all utilities (water, gas, electric, trash, etc)



Dogs allowed



$200 Non-Refundable Pet Fee per pet



Additional $25 Monthly Pet Rent for all pets



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5260856)