6434 Magnolia St

Amenities
Beautifully Updated 1 bed 1 bath - This amazing unit has been newly remodeled. This one bedroom and one bath home features a light and bright kitchen with new cabinets throughout. The bathroom has also been recently updated. You'll love the new paint and flooring throughout.
1 Bedrooms
1 Bathroom
Washer & Dryer hookups (stackable)
New Interior paint
New Flooring
Rent $925
Deposit $925
Please visit our website www.MIERentals.com to complete the application.
All occupants over 18 must complete an online application and be listed on the lease as a responsible party. There is a $20 Non-Refundable Application fee for each applicant.
Application Requirements
Verifiable income of at least 3 times the monthly rent amount
Minimum credit score of 600
No prior evictions
We must be able to verify employment. Please be sure to upload a copy of the last 30 days of pay stubs.
A copy of a government issued photo ID is also required.
Each applicant should have rental references. Phone numbers and addresses must be verifiable. If we can't verify the information provided, we cannot process the application.
A final decision will be made based on all collected information.
2 Year Lease required
Resident responsible for all utilities (water, gas, electric, trash, etc)
Dogs allowed
$200 Non-Refundable Pet Fee per pet
Additional $25 Monthly Pet Rent for all pets
No Cats Allowed
