Last updated November 6 2019 at 11:46 AM

6434 Magnolia St

6434 Magnolia Street · No Longer Available
Location

6434 Magnolia Street, Commerce City, CO 80022
Kemp

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
Beautifully Updated 1 bed 1 bath - This amazing unit has been newly remodeled. This one bedroom and one bath home features a light and bright kitchen with new cabinets throughout. The bathroom has also been recently updated. You'll love the new paint and flooring throughout.

1 Bedrooms
1 Bathroom
Washer & Dryer hookups (stackable)
New Interior paint
New Flooring

Rent $925
Deposit $925

Please visit our website www.MIERentals.com to complete the application.

All occupants over 18 must complete an online application and be listed on the lease as a responsible party. There is a $20 Non-Refundable Application fee for each applicant.

Application Requirements

Verifiable income of at least 3 times the monthly rent amount
Minimum credit score of 600
No prior evictions

We must be able to verify employment. Please be sure to upload a copy of the last 30 days of pay stubs.

A copy of a government issued photo ID is also required.

Each applicant should have rental references. Phone numbers and addresses must be verifiable. If we can't verify the information provided, we cannot process the application.

A final decision will be made based on all collected information.

2 Year Lease required

Resident responsible for all utilities (water, gas, electric, trash, etc)

Dogs allowed

$200 Non-Refundable Pet Fee per pet

Additional $25 Monthly Pet Rent for all pets

Please visit our website www.MIERentals.com to complete the application and view our available properties.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5260856)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6434 Magnolia St have any available units?
6434 Magnolia St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Commerce City, CO.
Is 6434 Magnolia St currently offering any rent specials?
6434 Magnolia St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6434 Magnolia St pet-friendly?
Yes, 6434 Magnolia St is pet friendly.
Does 6434 Magnolia St offer parking?
No, 6434 Magnolia St does not offer parking.
Does 6434 Magnolia St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6434 Magnolia St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6434 Magnolia St have a pool?
No, 6434 Magnolia St does not have a pool.
Does 6434 Magnolia St have accessible units?
No, 6434 Magnolia St does not have accessible units.
Does 6434 Magnolia St have units with dishwashers?
No, 6434 Magnolia St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6434 Magnolia St have units with air conditioning?
No, 6434 Magnolia St does not have units with air conditioning.
