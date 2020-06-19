6151 Locust Street

Amenities

w/d hookup pet friendly garage recently renovated pool ceiling fan

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan oven refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8 on-site laundry parking pool bbq/grill garage

4 bed, 2 bath, finished basement w/ 1 car garage newly remodeled. Section 8 welcome - This home features on the main level, living room, with ceiling fan, two bedrooms, bathroom, kitchen with eating space, refrigerator, electric cook top and oven.



The lower level features: family room, two bedrooms, 2nd bathroom and laundry room with washer/dryer hookups.

The home has been completely renovated with all new carpet and flooring through out, new windows through out, new window coverings throughout, new bathrooms.



The yard is fenced and there is a one car detached garage.



The home is a block away from the Pioneer Park where you can enjoy the amazing swim park, skate park, baseball fields, bbq with friends, family and neighbors. The boys and girls club is also a block away and the property backs up to Kearney Middle school. You are nearby Northfield mall where you will find great shops, restaurants, entertainment and more...



Please no evictions, or pets.



Contact Ruby to schedule a showing (303) 257-6726 or rgonzalez@atsmithco.com



(RLNE2082873)