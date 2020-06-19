All apartments in Commerce City
Find more places like 6151 Locust Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Commerce City, CO
/
6151 Locust Street
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:10 PM

6151 Locust Street

6151 Locust Street · (303) 233-3976
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Commerce City
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Accessible Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

6151 Locust Street, Commerce City, CO 80022
Central Commerce City

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 6151 Locust Street · Avail. now

$2,295

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 2200 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
oven
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
4 bed, 2 bath, finished basement w/ 1 car garage newly remodeled. Section 8 welcome - This home features on the main level, living room, with ceiling fan, two bedrooms, bathroom, kitchen with eating space, refrigerator, electric cook top and oven.

The lower level features: family room, two bedrooms, 2nd bathroom and laundry room with washer/dryer hookups.
The home has been completely renovated with all new carpet and flooring through out, new windows through out, new window coverings throughout, new bathrooms.

The yard is fenced and there is a one car detached garage.

The home is a block away from the Pioneer Park where you can enjoy the amazing swim park, skate park, baseball fields, bbq with friends, family and neighbors. The boys and girls club is also a block away and the property backs up to Kearney Middle school. You are nearby Northfield mall where you will find great shops, restaurants, entertainment and more...

Please no evictions, or pets.

Contact Ruby to schedule a showing (303) 257-6726 or rgonzalez@atsmithco.com

(RLNE2082873)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6151 Locust Street have any available units?
6151 Locust Street has a unit available for $2,295 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 6151 Locust Street have?
Some of 6151 Locust Street's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6151 Locust Street currently offering any rent specials?
6151 Locust Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6151 Locust Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 6151 Locust Street is pet friendly.
Does 6151 Locust Street offer parking?
Yes, 6151 Locust Street does offer parking.
Does 6151 Locust Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6151 Locust Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6151 Locust Street have a pool?
Yes, 6151 Locust Street has a pool.
Does 6151 Locust Street have accessible units?
No, 6151 Locust Street does not have accessible units.
Does 6151 Locust Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 6151 Locust Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6151 Locust Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 6151 Locust Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 6151 Locust Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Belle Creek Apartments
9458 Longs Peak Dr Suite #110
Commerce City, CO 80640

Similar Pages

Commerce City 2 BedroomsCommerce City Accessible Apartments
Commerce City Apartments with BalconyCommerce City Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Commerce City Apartments with Parking

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, COLongmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO
Highlands Ranch, COEnglewood, COLoveland, COGreeley, CONorthglenn, COParker, COJohnstown, COEvans, COSuperior, COFederal Heights, COSheridan, COMonument, CO
Dove Valley, COCastle Pines, COMeridian, COHolly Hills, COEdgewater, COThe Pinery, COWelby, COWoodmoor, COErie, CONiwot, COShaw Heights, COStonegate, CO

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community CollegeAims Community College
Arapahoe Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity