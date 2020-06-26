6121 locust street

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher dogs allowed

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry dogs allowed pet friendly

Available 07/01/19 4 bed 2 bath ranch - Property Id: 129190



Nice 4 bed 2 bath ranch for rent on quiet street close to pioneer park and water park. Mountain views and no neighboring home to the west. New stainless steel kitchen suite auto sprinklers storage shed nice cool A/C beautiful hardwoods fresh paint covered patio with views of the mountains basement beds have large egress windows washer dryer connections on site in laundry room great neighbors too. Trash is free tenant pays water gas and electric. Sorry no section 8

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/129190

Property Id 129190



(RLNE4949583)