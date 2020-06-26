6121 Locust Street, Commerce City, CO 80022 Central Commerce City
Available 07/01/19 4 bed 2 bath ranch - Property Id: 129190
Nice 4 bed 2 bath ranch for rent on quiet street close to pioneer park and water park. Mountain views and no neighboring home to the west. New stainless steel kitchen suite auto sprinklers storage shed nice cool A/C beautiful hardwoods fresh paint covered patio with views of the mountains basement beds have large egress windows washer dryer connections on site in laundry room great neighbors too. Trash is free tenant pays water gas and electric. Sorry no section 8 Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/129190 Property Id 129190
(RLNE4949583)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
