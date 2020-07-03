5840 Newport St

Amenities
---AVAILABLE NOW!!!----
This duplex, ranch level home located in Monaco Park This property features over 900 square feet of living space, including two bedrooms, 1 bath and an open living area.
Highlights:
- 2 Bedrooms
- 1 Bathroom
Easy access to I-70, Quebec, I-270/36
This home is located near local parks, Downtown Denver, The Shops at Northfield Stapleton, Dicks Sporting Goods Stadium/Park, DIA
PETS: NO PETS PLEASE
Section 8 ACCEPTED!
Adams 14 School District:
Elementary: Rose Hill
Middle School: Kearney
High School: Adams City
For Showings, please call or text Anne Kremer 303-229-2034 or email Anne@NewAgeRE.com
To Apply, please visit our website at www.NewAgeRE.com . All adults over the age of 18 must be screened and named on the lease. $40 application fee/applicant.
We are not responsible for inaccurate information. For the most accurate information, please visit our website at NewAgeRE.com or contact the leasing agent listed.