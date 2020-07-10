All apartments in Commerce City
18038 East 108th Place
Last updated January 24 2020 at 5:45 PM

18038 East 108th Place

18038 E 108th Pl · No Longer Available
Location

18038 E 108th Pl, Commerce City, CO 80022
Reunion

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home includes neutral color scheme, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18038 East 108th Place have any available units?
18038 East 108th Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Commerce City, CO.
Is 18038 East 108th Place currently offering any rent specials?
18038 East 108th Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18038 East 108th Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 18038 East 108th Place is pet friendly.
Does 18038 East 108th Place offer parking?
No, 18038 East 108th Place does not offer parking.
Does 18038 East 108th Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18038 East 108th Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18038 East 108th Place have a pool?
No, 18038 East 108th Place does not have a pool.
Does 18038 East 108th Place have accessible units?
No, 18038 East 108th Place does not have accessible units.
Does 18038 East 108th Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 18038 East 108th Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 18038 East 108th Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 18038 East 108th Place does not have units with air conditioning.

