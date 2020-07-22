All apartments in Commerce City
Find more places like 15998 East 106th Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Commerce City, CO
/
15998 East 106th Place
Last updated December 24 2019 at 7:54 AM

15998 East 106th Place

15998 East 106th Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Commerce City
See all
Pet Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedroom Apartments
See all
Accessible Apartments
See all
1 Bedroom Apartments
See all

Location

15998 East 106th Place, Commerce City, CO 80022

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home includes neutral color scheme, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15998 East 106th Place have any available units?
15998 East 106th Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Commerce City, CO.
Is 15998 East 106th Place currently offering any rent specials?
15998 East 106th Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15998 East 106th Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 15998 East 106th Place is pet friendly.
Does 15998 East 106th Place offer parking?
No, 15998 East 106th Place does not offer parking.
Does 15998 East 106th Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15998 East 106th Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15998 East 106th Place have a pool?
No, 15998 East 106th Place does not have a pool.
Does 15998 East 106th Place have accessible units?
No, 15998 East 106th Place does not have accessible units.
Does 15998 East 106th Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 15998 East 106th Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 15998 East 106th Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 15998 East 106th Place does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Belle Creek Apartments
9458 Longs Peak Dr Suite #110
Commerce City, CO 80640

Similar Pages

Commerce City 1 Bedroom ApartmentsCommerce City 2 Bedroom Apartments
Commerce City Accessible ApartmentsCommerce City Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Commerce City Pet Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, COLongmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO
Highlands Ranch, COEnglewood, COGreeley, COLoveland, CONorthglenn, COParker, COJohnstown, COEvans, COSuperior, COFederal Heights, COSheridan, COMonument, CO
Dove Valley, COCastle Pines, COMeridian, COHolly Hills, COApplewood, COBerkley, COWelby, COWoodmoor, COGunbarrel, COStonegate, COWindsor, COShaw Heights, CO

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community CollegeAims Community College
Arapahoe Community College