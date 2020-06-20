All apartments in Commerce City
Last updated May 14 2020 at 7:30 AM

12412 E 105th Ave

12412 East 105th Avenue · (303) 564-6646
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

12412 East 105th Avenue, Commerce City, CO 80022
Turnberry

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Propertyware

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,295

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2126 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Features 3 bedrooms, 2 1/2 baths, open floor plan from kitchen to family room, upstairs loft area, located upstairs is large laundry room with window, large closets, unfinished basement, zero scape in back yard with huge concrete patio and small turf area. This home is clean and ready for move-in....Call 303-564-6646 Now!
NO PETS ALLOWED!!

Lease term: 1 year minimum

Basic information about process... animal section below does not override any verbiage above....

We are Ornelas Property Management LLC. We are a full service Real Estate Company helping Buyers, Sellers, Investors, 1031 Exchanges, and Specialize in Property Management.
To Qualify for any of our properties:
To qualify for any of our properties:
1. Call and schedule a showing of the property
a. Fill out Rental Application - $55.00 application fee per person over the age of 18. You can find our rental application on our website: http://ornelaspropertymanagement.com

Once we have received your application, we shall ask you to provide all but not limited to the following:
b. Provide all information that obtains to you. If it does not apply to you, don't fill it out.
c. Provide last three (3) pay stubs. If self-employed provide last 2 tax returns.
d. Provide copy of driver's license
2. Our decision is NOT based upon credit score, however IS based upon debt to income. (Monthly Income minus expenses)
a. We work with the following situations:
1. Divorce
2. Foreclosure
3. Short Sale
4. Bankruptcy
3. Once approved, Ornelas Property Management LLC shall email out the entire Lease Package for your review. Email and/or call with any questions. We shall supply all original documents & disclosures at time of lease signing.
4. We collect 1st month's rent, security deposit equal to one month's rent and pet deposit if applicable. If taking possession any day after the 1st of the month, your 1st month's rent shall be pro-rated based on a 30 day pro-ration.
5. Rents are due on the 1st of the month and late after the 5th.
6. If Ornelas Property Management LLC should have to hold the property longer than 1 week, we collect your security deposit upfront. This would be non-refundable if you DO NOT possession. Once you take possession it becomes your security deposit of which is fully refundable as long as there are no damages to the property upon vacating.

Ornelas Property Management LLC does not base our decision on Credit Scores. We base it on your current Debt vs. Income ratios. 90% of our Tenants are Bankrupt/Foreclosed/Divorced, any combination of the aforesaid mentioned.

There is a $250.00 pet fee that applies, $25.00 pet rent per month per pet. ALL CATS MUST BE FIXED! It is up to the Owner to accept pets, please see advertisement of property.

To continue, please call 303-564-6646 / 720-261-6340 to discuss property and schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12412 E 105th Ave have any available units?
12412 E 105th Ave has a unit available for $2,295 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 12412 E 105th Ave have?
Some of 12412 E 105th Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12412 E 105th Ave currently offering any rent specials?
12412 E 105th Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12412 E 105th Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 12412 E 105th Ave is pet friendly.
Does 12412 E 105th Ave offer parking?
Yes, 12412 E 105th Ave does offer parking.
Does 12412 E 105th Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12412 E 105th Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12412 E 105th Ave have a pool?
No, 12412 E 105th Ave does not have a pool.
Does 12412 E 105th Ave have accessible units?
No, 12412 E 105th Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 12412 E 105th Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12412 E 105th Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 12412 E 105th Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 12412 E 105th Ave has units with air conditioning.
