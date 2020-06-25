12135 Helena Street

Amenities

This beautiful 3 bedroom, 3 bathroom ranch style home in Brighton will welcome you with 2,663 square feet of living space!



The kitchen comes complete with all stainless-steel appliances, a pantry, granite countertops, and a breakfast nook. Other great features of this home include air conditioning, ceiling fans, walk-in closets, washer and dryer in unit, a cozy fireplace, and a finished basement. Parking for this property is an attached 2 car garage.



Enjoy the beautiful mountain views of Colorado from the patio, porch, fenced yard, or garden. Within walking distance are biking/walking trails such as Stampede Park and Adams County Natural Park. Also nearby are many shopping/dining options like North Range Town Center, The Shops at Northfield Stapleton, Starbucks, and Target. Travel is easy with quick access to I-76.



Nearby schools include Lochbuie Elementary School, Vikan Middle School, and Prairie View High School.



2 pets are welcome upon owner approval and a pet deposit.



Rent includes trash.



Contact us to schedule a showing.