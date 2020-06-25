All apartments in Commerce City
Last updated April 29 2019 at 9:04 PM

12135 Helena Street

12135 Helena Street · No Longer Available
Location

12135 Helena Street, Commerce City, CO 80603

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This beautiful 3 bedroom, 3 bathroom ranch style home in Brighton will welcome you with 2,663 square feet of living space!

The kitchen comes complete with all stainless-steel appliances, a pantry, granite countertops, and a breakfast nook. Other great features of this home include air conditioning, ceiling fans, walk-in closets, washer and dryer in unit, a cozy fireplace, and a finished basement. Parking for this property is an attached 2 car garage.

Enjoy the beautiful mountain views of Colorado from the patio, porch, fenced yard, or garden. Within walking distance are biking/walking trails such as Stampede Park and Adams County Natural Park. Also nearby are many shopping/dining options like North Range Town Center, The Shops at Northfield Stapleton, Starbucks, and Target. Travel is easy with quick access to I-76.

Nearby schools include Lochbuie Elementary School, Vikan Middle School, and Prairie View High School.

2 pets are welcome upon owner approval and a pet deposit.

Rent includes trash.

Visit www.303rent.com/rentals to request an agent showing and submit your top 3 times for viewing. Please do not attempt to access the property without a confirmed appointment and an agent present.

Real Property Management Colorado

www.303rent.com

303-873-RENT(7368)

Equal Opportunity Housing

*All leases subject to application, administration and processing fees.

*Prices and availability subject to change.

Real Property Management Colorado, LLC cannot verify the accuracy of property information listed on third party sites. Please visit Real Property Management Colorado, LLCs website to confirm property information.

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12135 Helena Street have any available units?
12135 Helena Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Commerce City, CO.
What amenities does 12135 Helena Street have?
Some of 12135 Helena Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12135 Helena Street currently offering any rent specials?
12135 Helena Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12135 Helena Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 12135 Helena Street is pet friendly.
Does 12135 Helena Street offer parking?
Yes, 12135 Helena Street offers parking.
Does 12135 Helena Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12135 Helena Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12135 Helena Street have a pool?
No, 12135 Helena Street does not have a pool.
Does 12135 Helena Street have accessible units?
No, 12135 Helena Street does not have accessible units.
Does 12135 Helena Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 12135 Helena Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12135 Helena Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 12135 Helena Street has units with air conditioning.
