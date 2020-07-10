11935 Riverstone Cir

Amenities
Gorgeous 3 bed, 3 bath townhome in new community. Open floor plan with spacious kitchen, living, and dining. Master bedroom with private bathroom. 1 car attached garage. Laundry room on main floor.
1382 sq ft
$1,850/month
Landlord pays HOA fees which includes
water, sewer, and trash
Washer and dryer available for additional $50/month
Up to (2) Pets allowed - $50/month per pet
$20 application fee
Security deposit equal to 1 months rent
Property manager: Zack Rosiere, Synergy Management
Hardwood Flooring
Black appliances including dishwasher and disposal
Pantry
Living Room
Master Suite
Double Sinks in Master Bathroom
Large Walk-In Closet in Master Bathroom
Washer and Dryer hook ups (appliances not included)
Central Air
Forced Air Heating
Covered Porch
Garage (1 car)
HOA Community
Guest Parking