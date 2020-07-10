All apartments in Commerce City
11935 Riverstone Cir
Last updated June 30 2020 at 4:37 PM

11935 Riverstone Cir

11935 Riverstone Court · No Longer Available
Location

11935 Riverstone Court, Commerce City, CO 80640

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
guest parking
internet access
Gorgeous 3 bed, 3 bath townhome in new community. Open floor plan with spacious kitchen, living, and dining. Master bedroom with private bathroom. 1 car attached garage. Laundry room on main floor.
1382 sq ft

$1,850/month
Landlord pays HOA fees which includes
water, sewer, and trash
Washer and dryer available for additional $50/month
Up to (2) Pets allowed - $50/month per pet

$20 application fee
Security deposit equal to 1 months rent
Property manager: Zack Rosiere, Synergy Management

Hardwood Flooring
Black appliances including dishwasher and disposal
Pantry
Living Room
Master Suite
Double Sinks in Master Bathroom
Large Walk-In Closet in Master Bathroom
Washer and Dryer hook ups (appliances not included)
Central Air
Forced Air Heating
Covered Porch
Garage (1 car)
HOA Community
Guest Parking

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11935 Riverstone Cir have any available units?
11935 Riverstone Cir doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Commerce City, CO.
What amenities does 11935 Riverstone Cir have?
Some of 11935 Riverstone Cir's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11935 Riverstone Cir currently offering any rent specials?
11935 Riverstone Cir is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11935 Riverstone Cir pet-friendly?
Yes, 11935 Riverstone Cir is pet friendly.
Does 11935 Riverstone Cir offer parking?
Yes, 11935 Riverstone Cir offers parking.
Does 11935 Riverstone Cir have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11935 Riverstone Cir offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11935 Riverstone Cir have a pool?
No, 11935 Riverstone Cir does not have a pool.
Does 11935 Riverstone Cir have accessible units?
No, 11935 Riverstone Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 11935 Riverstone Cir have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11935 Riverstone Cir has units with dishwashers.
Does 11935 Riverstone Cir have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 11935 Riverstone Cir has units with air conditioning.

