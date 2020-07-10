11935 Riverstone Cir

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage guest parking internet access

Gorgeous 3 bed, 3 bath townhome in new community. Open floor plan with spacious kitchen, living, and dining. Master bedroom with private bathroom. 1 car attached garage. Laundry room on main floor.

1382 sq ft



$1,850/month

Landlord pays HOA fees which includes

water, sewer, and trash

Washer and dryer available for additional $50/month

Up to (2) Pets allowed - $50/month per pet



$20 application fee

Security deposit equal to 1 months rent

Property manager: Zack Rosiere, Synergy Management



Hardwood Flooring

Black appliances including dishwasher and disposal

Pantry

Living Room

Master Suite

Double Sinks in Master Bathroom

Large Walk-In Closet in Master Bathroom

Washer and Dryer hook ups (appliances not included)

Central Air

Forced Air Heating

Covered Porch

Garage (1 car)

HOA Community

Guest Parking