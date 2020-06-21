All apartments in Commerce City
Find more places like 11923 Riverstone Circle.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Commerce City, CO
/
11923 Riverstone Circle
Last updated June 5 2020 at 7:39 PM

11923 Riverstone Circle

11923 Riverstone Court ·
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Commerce City
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Accessible Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

11923 Riverstone Court, Commerce City, CO 80640

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

2 Bedrooms

Unit A · Avail. now

$1,695

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1198 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
stainless steel
air conditioning
extra storage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
extra storage
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Schedule a showing at your convenience between 7:00am - 7:00pm. Visit www.rently.com and enter property #1868106.

This stunning 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo in River Oaks offers 1,198 square feet of welcoming living space!

Step into a beautiful kitchen complete with all stainless steel appliances, prepare food and entertain on an island, and appreciate a pantry that is great for extra storage. Relax in the living room of this corner lot while cooling off from the summer heat with the air conditioning. Fall in love with the gorgeous tile work in the bathrooms and enjoy the awesome feature of a washer and dryer in the unit. An additional wonderful feature of this home is the attached 1 car garage!

Take in the summer sun on the balcony or get out and about and experience some nearby attractions such as the Rock Mountain Arsenal National Wildlife Refuge, Barr Lake State Park, and Prairie Center Shopping Center. Go even further with easy access to Highway 85 and I-76. Or stay close to home and enjoy the community park, River Oaks HOA Park.

Nearby schools include John W Thimmig Elementary School, Prairie View Middle School, and Prairie View High School.

Sorry, no pets allowed.

Rent includes water and trash.

Schedule a showing at your convenience between 7:00am - 7:00pm. Visit www.rently.com and enter property #1868106.

Equal Opportunity Housing
*All leases subject to application, administration and processing fees.
*Prices and availability subject to change.

Real Property Management Colorado, LLC cannot verify the accuracy of property information listed on third party sites. Please visit Real Property Management Colorado, LLCs website to confirm property information.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11923 Riverstone Circle have any available units?
11923 Riverstone Circle has a unit available for $1,695 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 11923 Riverstone Circle have?
Some of 11923 Riverstone Circle's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11923 Riverstone Circle currently offering any rent specials?
11923 Riverstone Circle isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11923 Riverstone Circle pet-friendly?
No, 11923 Riverstone Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Commerce City.
Does 11923 Riverstone Circle offer parking?
Yes, 11923 Riverstone Circle does offer parking.
Does 11923 Riverstone Circle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11923 Riverstone Circle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11923 Riverstone Circle have a pool?
No, 11923 Riverstone Circle does not have a pool.
Does 11923 Riverstone Circle have accessible units?
No, 11923 Riverstone Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 11923 Riverstone Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 11923 Riverstone Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11923 Riverstone Circle have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 11923 Riverstone Circle has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 11923 Riverstone Circle?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Belle Creek Apartments
9458 Longs Peak Dr Suite #110
Commerce City, CO 80640

Similar Pages

Commerce City 2 BedroomsCommerce City Accessible Apartments
Commerce City Apartments with BalconyCommerce City Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Commerce City Apartments with Parking

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, COLongmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO
Highlands Ranch, COEnglewood, COLoveland, COGreeley, CONorthglenn, COParker, COJohnstown, COEvans, COSuperior, COFederal Heights, COSheridan, COMonument, CO
Dove Valley, COCastle Pines, COMeridian, COHolly Hills, COEdgewater, COThe Pinery, COWelby, COWoodmoor, COErie, CONiwot, COShaw Heights, COStonegate, CO

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community CollegeAims Community College
Arapahoe Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity