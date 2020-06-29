11250 Florence Street #16D - 1

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking pool garage

Please take a walk through with our virtual tour, https://youtu.be/D-unU54Mtvc Newer Modern 2 bedroom 3 story townhome style condo at The Lakes @ Dunes Park, boasts an open floor plan, spacious living room perfect for relaxing or entertaining & bring the outdoors into your living space with your private deck, living room is open your dining room and gourmet kitchen with gorgeous white 42-inch cabinets with built in pantry, modern black countertops & all stainless steel appliances and beautiful hardwood floors. Upstairs you will find your private and spacious master suite including a 5-piece bath, walk in master closets with lots of built in storage, private master balcony. Other unit: features: 2 - powder bathrooms, one on the main level and one on the second level + 2 full bathrooms upstairs, attached 2 car garage, full size washer and dryer included, central air, over 1700 square feet of living space, community pool and HOA provides snow removal. Convenient location off US-85, easy commutes to Downtown Denver and DIA. Pet negotiable with a $250 non refundable pet fee. Level Up Property Management, 720-787-9095 / stephanie@leveluprent.com