Last updated May 15 2020 at 3:24 AM

11250 Florence Street #16D - 1

Location

11250 Florence Street, Commerce City, CO 80640
Dunes Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
Please take a walk through with our virtual tour, https://youtu.be/D-unU54Mtvc Newer Modern 2 bedroom 3 story townhome style condo at The Lakes @ Dunes Park, boasts an open floor plan, spacious living room perfect for relaxing or entertaining & bring the outdoors into your living space with your private deck, living room is open your dining room and gourmet kitchen with gorgeous white 42-inch cabinets with built in pantry, modern black countertops & all stainless steel appliances and beautiful hardwood floors. Upstairs you will find your private and spacious master suite including a 5-piece bath, walk in master closets with lots of built in storage, private master balcony. Other unit: features: 2 - powder bathrooms, one on the main level and one on the second level + 2 full bathrooms upstairs, attached 2 car garage, full size washer and dryer included, central air, over 1700 square feet of living space, community pool and HOA provides snow removal. Convenient location off US-85, easy commutes to Downtown Denver and DIA. Pet negotiable with a $250 non refundable pet fee. Level Up Property Management, 720-787-9095 / stephanie@leveluprent.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11250 Florence Street #16D - 1 have any available units?
11250 Florence Street #16D - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Commerce City, CO.
What amenities does 11250 Florence Street #16D - 1 have?
Some of 11250 Florence Street #16D - 1's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11250 Florence Street #16D - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
11250 Florence Street #16D - 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11250 Florence Street #16D - 1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 11250 Florence Street #16D - 1 is pet friendly.
Does 11250 Florence Street #16D - 1 offer parking?
Yes, 11250 Florence Street #16D - 1 offers parking.
Does 11250 Florence Street #16D - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11250 Florence Street #16D - 1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11250 Florence Street #16D - 1 have a pool?
Yes, 11250 Florence Street #16D - 1 has a pool.
Does 11250 Florence Street #16D - 1 have accessible units?
No, 11250 Florence Street #16D - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 11250 Florence Street #16D - 1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11250 Florence Street #16D - 1 has units with dishwashers.
Does 11250 Florence Street #16D - 1 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 11250 Florence Street #16D - 1 has units with air conditioning.
