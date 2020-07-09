All apartments in Commerce City
10814 Telluride St

10814 Telluride Street · No Longer Available
Location

10814 Telluride Street, Commerce City, CO 80022
Reunion

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
online portal
10814 Telluride St Available 06/12/20 Beautiful 3BD, 2.5BA Home in Reunion with Fenced In Yard and 2-Car Garage - Located just down the street from Reunion Park, this spacious Reunion home is just a short drive to several schools, parks, restaurants and retail. Complementing the fenced in yard and 2-car garage, the home features an additional living space off the bedrooms as well as hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances. Schedule a tour at keyrenterdenver.com.

Virtual Tour: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sGN41zaqne8&feature=youtu.be

THE IMPORTANT THINGS THAT YOU SHOULD KNOW

*No smoking
*Up to 2 dogs are negotiable.
*There is a monthly $75 water/sewer fee.
*Lease Initiation Fee: Equivalent to 15% of one month's rent
*Refundable Security Deposit: Equivalent to 85% of one month's rent
*Listing Broker: Michael Gibson, michael@keyrenterdenver.com
*Property Manager: Keyrenter Property Management - Denver
*Application processing time is 1-3 business days. Please review Keyrenter's Application Criteria prior to applying.
*Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply. All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change. Rent is subject to change.

TENANT ADVANTAGE PROGRAM!

Each Keyrenter resident is automatically enrolled in our Tenant Advantage Program which includes:

- Liability & Renters Insurance (property coverage of $100,000 and tenants personal contents up to $5,000)
- Filter Change Program (if furnace filters are needed in your home, they will be delivered to your home approximately every 90 days)
- Free Online ACH Payments (pay from your phone!)
- Online Portal (doc storage, online maintenance requests, etc)
- 24/7/365 emergency and maintenance support

Keyrenter Denver
2600 W 29th Ave, B, Denver, CO 80211
keyrenterdenver.com
(720) 547-6259

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5795295)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10814 Telluride St have any available units?
10814 Telluride St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Commerce City, CO.
What amenities does 10814 Telluride St have?
Some of 10814 Telluride St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10814 Telluride St currently offering any rent specials?
10814 Telluride St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10814 Telluride St pet-friendly?
Yes, 10814 Telluride St is pet friendly.
Does 10814 Telluride St offer parking?
Yes, 10814 Telluride St offers parking.
Does 10814 Telluride St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10814 Telluride St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10814 Telluride St have a pool?
No, 10814 Telluride St does not have a pool.
Does 10814 Telluride St have accessible units?
No, 10814 Telluride St does not have accessible units.
Does 10814 Telluride St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10814 Telluride St has units with dishwashers.
Does 10814 Telluride St have units with air conditioning?
No, 10814 Telluride St does not have units with air conditioning.

