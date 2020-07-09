Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities pet friendly parking garage online portal

10814 Telluride St Available 06/12/20 Beautiful 3BD, 2.5BA Home in Reunion with Fenced In Yard and 2-Car Garage - Located just down the street from Reunion Park, this spacious Reunion home is just a short drive to several schools, parks, restaurants and retail. Complementing the fenced in yard and 2-car garage, the home features an additional living space off the bedrooms as well as hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances. Schedule a tour at keyrenterdenver.com.



Virtual Tour: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sGN41zaqne8&feature=youtu.be



THE IMPORTANT THINGS THAT YOU SHOULD KNOW



*No smoking

*Up to 2 dogs are negotiable.

*There is a monthly $75 water/sewer fee.

*Lease Initiation Fee: Equivalent to 15% of one month's rent

*Refundable Security Deposit: Equivalent to 85% of one month's rent

*Listing Broker: Michael Gibson, michael@keyrenterdenver.com

*Property Manager: Keyrenter Property Management - Denver

*Application processing time is 1-3 business days. Please review Keyrenter's Application Criteria prior to applying.

*Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply. All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change. Rent is subject to change.



TENANT ADVANTAGE PROGRAM!



Each Keyrenter resident is automatically enrolled in our Tenant Advantage Program which includes:



- Liability & Renters Insurance (property coverage of $100,000 and tenants personal contents up to $5,000)

- Filter Change Program (if furnace filters are needed in your home, they will be delivered to your home approximately every 90 days)

- Free Online ACH Payments (pay from your phone!)

- Online Portal (doc storage, online maintenance requests, etc)

- 24/7/365 emergency and maintenance support



Keyrenter Denver

2600 W 29th Ave, B, Denver, CO 80211

keyrenterdenver.com

(720) 547-6259



No Cats Allowed



