Home
/
Commerce City, CO
/
10712 Laredo Way Unit 2
Last updated January 24 2020 at 5:37 AM
1 of 15
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
10712 Laredo Way Unit 2
10712 Laredo Way
·
No Longer Available
Location
10712 Laredo Way, Commerce City, CO 80022
Amenities
on-site laundry
air conditioning
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Basement Apartment. Utilities included. Must see call today!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 10712 Laredo Way Unit 2 have any available units?
10712 Laredo Way Unit 2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Commerce City, CO
.
Is 10712 Laredo Way Unit 2 currently offering any rent specials?
10712 Laredo Way Unit 2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10712 Laredo Way Unit 2 pet-friendly?
No, 10712 Laredo Way Unit 2 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Commerce City
.
Does 10712 Laredo Way Unit 2 offer parking?
No, 10712 Laredo Way Unit 2 does not offer parking.
Does 10712 Laredo Way Unit 2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10712 Laredo Way Unit 2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10712 Laredo Way Unit 2 have a pool?
No, 10712 Laredo Way Unit 2 does not have a pool.
Does 10712 Laredo Way Unit 2 have accessible units?
No, 10712 Laredo Way Unit 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 10712 Laredo Way Unit 2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 10712 Laredo Way Unit 2 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10712 Laredo Way Unit 2 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 10712 Laredo Way Unit 2 has units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
