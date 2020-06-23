10151 Rifle Street

Amenities
NOW LEASED AND NO LONGER AVAILABLE!
Office w/ Closet Can Serve as 5th Bedroom! Spacious Newer Home w/ Large Fenced Back Yard, 2 Car Garage, and Finished Basement!
AVAILABILITY DATE: Feb 22nd, 2019 (flexible lease start dates available)
PET RESTRICTIONS: Up to 2 dogs are permitted with additional deposit. No cats or other pet breeds.
USE THIS LINK TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING (click "Schedule Agent Showing"):
https://secure.rently. com/properties/825088 (REMOVE SPACE before "com")
• Property Description •
DESCRIPTION:
*Gorgeous newer home was built in 2007 and features 4 bedrooms plus office (has closet, could be used as a conforming 5th bedroom)
*Large fenced back yard
*5-piece Master Bath
*Large, recently finished basement
*Wonderful raised deck accessible from upstairs and the master bedroom with AWESOME views of the entire Front Range!
GARAGE/PARKING: Attached 2-car garage
KITCHEN/LAUNDRY APPLIANCES INCLUDED: Yes, all.
FURNISHED: No
PROPERTY TYPE: Single Family Home, Detached
UTILITIES INCLUDED: Trash
YARD: private front and back yard. Back yard is fenced.
AIR CONDITIONING: Central AC
LAWN CARE: Tenant responsibility.
• Application, Lease Terms, and Fees •
CREDIT SCORE REQUIREMENT: 620 minimum for all adults. May be negotiable in some cases based on other application criteria and ability to pay additional Security Deposit.
APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 1-2 business days, same day in some cases
APPLICATION FEE: $50 per adult (all adults occupying the property must complete their own application)
TENANT LEASING FEE: $75 for 3 beds or less, $100 for 4 beds, $125 for 5 beds or more (1-time fee paid when you sign the lease and submit the security deposit)
PET FEE: If pets are approved for this property, $250 for 1-2 pets, $500 for 3-4 pets. Pets are also subject to an additional security deposit.
GUARANTORS / COSIGNERS: Must complete the same application.
LEASE LENGTH: 12 months-18 months
HOA AMENITIES AND SERVICES: N/A
HOA FEE: Paid for by Owner
SPECIAL LEASE PROVISIONS: N/A
HOLD FEE: We do not hold properties for a fee. A property is removed from the market when an applicant has been approved and signed the lease.
PROPERTY MANAGER: Whole Property Management
LEASING AGENT: Lindsey Root
APPLICATION INSTRUCTIONS (HOW TO APPLY):
Use this link to apply:
Click Apply Now
Complete the Online Application Form
Pay the Application Fee
*All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.*
