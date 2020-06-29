All apartments in Commerce City
Last updated March 3 2020 at 6:28 PM

10138 Uravan Street

10138 Uravan Street · No Longer Available
Location

10138 Uravan Street, Commerce City, CO 80022
Reunion

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
OUR GIFT TO YOU, receive a $750 gift card with a 12 month lease, terms and conditions apply upon move in. This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home includes neutral color scheme, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10138 Uravan Street have any available units?
10138 Uravan Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Commerce City, CO.
Is 10138 Uravan Street currently offering any rent specials?
10138 Uravan Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10138 Uravan Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 10138 Uravan Street is pet friendly.
Does 10138 Uravan Street offer parking?
No, 10138 Uravan Street does not offer parking.
Does 10138 Uravan Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10138 Uravan Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10138 Uravan Street have a pool?
No, 10138 Uravan Street does not have a pool.
Does 10138 Uravan Street have accessible units?
No, 10138 Uravan Street does not have accessible units.
Does 10138 Uravan Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 10138 Uravan Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10138 Uravan Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 10138 Uravan Street does not have units with air conditioning.
