Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse parking pool bbq/grill tennis court volleyball court

Marina pointe Available 08/01/19 Will Love This Light & Bright 2 Bed Main Level Condo Near Chatfield State Park! This Home Boasts Spacious 9' Ceilings, White Kitchen Cabinets, An Open Concept Floorplan & 2 Way Fireplace Thru To The Master Bdrm! Master Features A Walk-In Closet & Plenty Of Light! The Bathroom Has A Large Soaking Tub & Separate Entrance From The MB. Covered Front Porch Affords You Room For A Table,Chairs & Grill. All Kitchen Appliances Are Included,Plus The Washer & Dryer. Ample street parking is available just steps from the front porch, as well as one reserved spot. Crawlspace Is The Entire Footprint Of The Condo,Plus 2 Storage Closets On The Patio! The Community Includes A Pool, Clubhouse, Tennis Court,Beach Volleyball Court, Picnic Grill Area & Basketball/Hockey Court. This Home Is Also Part Of The Foothills Parks & Rec District, Offering You District Access To The Rec Center, Numerous Pools, Ice Arena, Golf Courses, Parks & Trails. Easy Access To 470 & Light Rail 3 Miles Away. Welcome Home!



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5056347)