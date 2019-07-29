All apartments in Columbine
Marina Pointe
Last updated July 29 2019 at 11:46 AM

Marina Pointe

8347 South Upham Way · No Longer Available
Location

8347 South Upham Way, Columbine, CO 80128
Cay at Marina Pointe Condominiums

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
parking
pool
bbq/grill
tennis court
volleyball court
Marina pointe Available 08/01/19 Will Love This Light & Bright 2 Bed Main Level Condo Near Chatfield State Park! This Home Boasts Spacious 9' Ceilings, White Kitchen Cabinets, An Open Concept Floorplan & 2 Way Fireplace Thru To The Master Bdrm! Master Features A Walk-In Closet & Plenty Of Light! The Bathroom Has A Large Soaking Tub & Separate Entrance From The MB. Covered Front Porch Affords You Room For A Table,Chairs & Grill. All Kitchen Appliances Are Included,Plus The Washer & Dryer. Ample street parking is available just steps from the front porch, as well as one reserved spot. Crawlspace Is The Entire Footprint Of The Condo,Plus 2 Storage Closets On The Patio! The Community Includes A Pool, Clubhouse, Tennis Court,Beach Volleyball Court, Picnic Grill Area & Basketball/Hockey Court. This Home Is Also Part Of The Foothills Parks & Rec District, Offering You District Access To The Rec Center, Numerous Pools, Ice Arena, Golf Courses, Parks & Trails. Easy Access To 470 & Light Rail 3 Miles Away. Welcome Home!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5056347)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Marina Pointe have any available units?
Marina Pointe doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbine, CO.
What amenities does Marina Pointe have?
Some of Marina Pointe's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Marina Pointe currently offering any rent specials?
Marina Pointe is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Marina Pointe pet-friendly?
No, Marina Pointe is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Columbine.
Does Marina Pointe offer parking?
Yes, Marina Pointe offers parking.
Does Marina Pointe have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Marina Pointe offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Marina Pointe have a pool?
Yes, Marina Pointe has a pool.
Does Marina Pointe have accessible units?
No, Marina Pointe does not have accessible units.
Does Marina Pointe have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Marina Pointe has units with dishwashers.
Does Marina Pointe have units with air conditioning?
No, Marina Pointe does not have units with air conditioning.
