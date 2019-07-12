All apartments in Columbine
Home
/
Columbine, CO
/
8526 South Upham Way
Last updated July 12 2019 at 9:20 PM

8526 South Upham Way

8526 South Upham Way · No Longer Available
Location

8526 South Upham Way, Columbine, CO 80128
Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
tennis court
Schedule a showing at your convenience between 7:00am - 7:00pm. Visit www.rently.com and enter property #944449.

This beautiful 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home in The Cove will welcome you with 1,346 square feet of living space!

The kitchen comes complete with all appliances and a pantry. Other great features of this home include air conditioning, ceiling fans, walk-in closets, washer and dryer in unit, a cozy wood-burning fireplace, and an unfinished basement. Parking for this property is an attached garage.

Enjoy the wonderful weather of Colorado from the patio, fenced yard, garden, or enjoy spending time with your loved ones at the community pool or tennis court. Within walking distance are biking/walking trails such as Chatfield State Park. Also nearby are Kingsoopers, Starbucks, Walgreens, and many more shopping/dining options. Travel is easy with quick access to C-470.

2 dogs are welcome upon owner approval, a pet deposit, and $45 pet rent per pet.

Rent includes trash and recycling.

Schedule a showing at your convenience between 7:00am - 7:00pm. Visit www.rently.com and enter property #944449.

Real Property Management Colorado
www.303rent.com
303-873-RENT(7368)

Equal Opportunity Housing
*All leases subject to application, administration and processing fees.
*Prices and availability subject to change.

Real Property Management Colorado, LLC cannot verify the accuracy of property information listed on third party sites. Please visit Real Property Management Colorado, LLCs website to confirm property information.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

