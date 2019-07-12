8526 South Upham Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly tennis court

Schedule a showing at your convenience between 7:00am - 7:00pm. Visit www.rently.com and enter property #944449.



This beautiful 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home in The Cove will welcome you with 1,346 square feet of living space!



The kitchen comes complete with all appliances and a pantry. Other great features of this home include air conditioning, ceiling fans, walk-in closets, washer and dryer in unit, a cozy wood-burning fireplace, and an unfinished basement. Parking for this property is an attached garage.



Enjoy the wonderful weather of Colorado from the patio, fenced yard, garden, or enjoy spending time with your loved ones at the community pool or tennis court. Within walking distance are biking/walking trails such as Chatfield State Park. Also nearby are Kingsoopers, Starbucks, Walgreens, and many more shopping/dining options. Travel is easy with quick access to C-470.



2 dogs are welcome upon owner approval, a pet deposit, and $45 pet rent per pet.



Rent includes trash and recycling.



