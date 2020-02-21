8327 S. Reed St. - Unit 1

Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities hardwood floors Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

2 Bed 1 Bath Unit For Rent Littleton! - This 2 bed 1 bath unit has 838 sq. feet. New paint throughout, tiled bathroom, hardwood floors, pets OK, greenbelt on back of the complex. Located close to shopping and restaurants and with quick access to C-470. 1 reserved parking space available, coin-operated laundry available.

Tenant pays an additional $70 for water & gas each month. Tenant is responsible for the electric utility. Trash is included.



Move in Ready Now!



MOVE IN SPECIAL - $150.00 OFF 1ST MONTH'S RENT WITH MOVE IN BY FEBRUARY 28TH!



Rent is $1,250.00

Security Deposit is an additional $1,250.00



Pets OK - non-refundable pet fee of $350.00 (covers up to 2 pets)



To schedule a showing or for additional questions, please contact Ashley at alucero@ashdonpm.com or to fill out an online rental application please visit our website at http://www.ashdonpm.com



(RLNE4394786)