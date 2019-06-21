All apartments in Columbine
Last updated June 21 2019 at 9:38 AM

8002 S Jay Dr A

8002 South Jay Drive · No Longer Available
Location

8002 South Jay Drive, Columbine, CO 80128
Columbine Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
dogs allowed
some paid utils
microwave
internet access
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
Unit A Available 07/01/19 8002 S Jay Dr - Property Id: 129380

Mother in law apt located in Littleton. 1 Br 1 Ba Kitchen and Living-room. Shared entrance.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/129380
Property Id 129380

(RLNE4950121)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8002 S Jay Dr A have any available units?
8002 S Jay Dr A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbine, CO.
What amenities does 8002 S Jay Dr A have?
Some of 8002 S Jay Dr A's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and dogs allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8002 S Jay Dr A currently offering any rent specials?
8002 S Jay Dr A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8002 S Jay Dr A pet-friendly?
Yes, 8002 S Jay Dr A is pet friendly.
Does 8002 S Jay Dr A offer parking?
No, 8002 S Jay Dr A does not offer parking.
Does 8002 S Jay Dr A have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8002 S Jay Dr A offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8002 S Jay Dr A have a pool?
No, 8002 S Jay Dr A does not have a pool.
Does 8002 S Jay Dr A have accessible units?
No, 8002 S Jay Dr A does not have accessible units.
Does 8002 S Jay Dr A have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8002 S Jay Dr A has units with dishwashers.
Does 8002 S Jay Dr A have units with air conditioning?
No, 8002 S Jay Dr A does not have units with air conditioning.
