Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Columbine
Find more places like 8002 S Jay Dr A.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Columbine, CO
/
8002 S Jay Dr A
Last updated June 21 2019 at 9:38 AM
1 of 8
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
8002 S Jay Dr A
8002 South Jay Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Columbine
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryers
See all
Apartments with Balconies
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Location
8002 South Jay Drive, Columbine, CO 80128
Columbine Hills
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
dogs allowed
some paid utils
microwave
internet access
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
Unit A Available 07/01/19 8002 S Jay Dr - Property Id: 129380
Mother in law apt located in Littleton. 1 Br 1 Ba Kitchen and Living-room. Shared entrance.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/129380
Property Id 129380
(RLNE4950121)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 8002 S Jay Dr A have any available units?
8002 S Jay Dr A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Columbine, CO
.
What amenities does 8002 S Jay Dr A have?
Some of 8002 S Jay Dr A's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and dogs allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 8002 S Jay Dr A currently offering any rent specials?
8002 S Jay Dr A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8002 S Jay Dr A pet-friendly?
Yes, 8002 S Jay Dr A is pet friendly.
Does 8002 S Jay Dr A offer parking?
No, 8002 S Jay Dr A does not offer parking.
Does 8002 S Jay Dr A have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8002 S Jay Dr A offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8002 S Jay Dr A have a pool?
No, 8002 S Jay Dr A does not have a pool.
Does 8002 S Jay Dr A have accessible units?
No, 8002 S Jay Dr A does not have accessible units.
Does 8002 S Jay Dr A have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8002 S Jay Dr A has units with dishwashers.
Does 8002 S Jay Dr A have units with air conditioning?
No, 8002 S Jay Dr A does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Similar Pages
Columbine Apartments with Balconies
Columbine Apartments with Parking
Columbine Apartments with Washer-Dryers
Columbine Pet Friendly Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Denver, CO
Colorado Springs, CO
Aurora, CO
Lakewood, CO
Westminster, CO
Thornton, CO
Boulder, CO
Centennial, CO
Longmont, CO
Arvada, CO
Broomfield, CO
Littleton, CO
Highlands Ranch, CO
Englewood, CO
Northglenn, CO
Parker, CO
Castle Rock, CO
Brighton, CO
Apartments Near Colleges
University of Denver
Emily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community College
Arapahoe Community College
University of Colorado Colorado Springs