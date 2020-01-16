7816 South Pierce Way

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly garage stainless steel air conditioning

This beautiful 3 bedroom, 3.5 bathroom home in Columbia Knolls South will welcome you with 2,592 square feet of living space!



The kitchen comes complete with all stainless-steel appliances, ceasar stone, a pantry, and a breakfast nook. Other great features of this home include air conditioning, vaulted ceilings, washer and dryer in hookups, a cozy wood-burning fireplace, and a finished basement. Parking for this property is an attached 2 car garage.



Enjoy the wonderful weather of Colorado from the patio, porch, or fenced yard. Within walking distance are biking/walking trails, and Laural Park. Also nearby are Clemet Park, Southwest Plaza, Breckenridge Brewery, Aspen Grove, Chatfield Reservoir, Southwest Plaza, and many more shopping/dining options. Travel is easy with quick access to C-470.



Nearby schools include Normandy Elementary School, Ken Carly Middle School, and Columbine High School.



1 dog up to 40 pounds is welcome upon owner approval and a pet deposit.



Rent includes sewer.



