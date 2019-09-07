6710 S Kendall Blvd

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet Property Amenities parking garage

Impeccable Columbine Knolls Home! - Walk to Normandy Elementary! Beautiful home with large private backyard. 4 bedrooms up with Master Suite. 2-car attached garage and finished basement. All new paint inside, new carpet, new water heater, lots of basement storage room, garage storage cabinets. Owner provides water, lawn care (including sprinkler maintenance), and trash removal. Discounted electric bill due to new solar panels! Impeccably loved and maintained by owner for many years.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4987556)