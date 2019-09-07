All apartments in Columbine
6710 S Kendall Blvd

6710 South Kendall Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

6710 South Kendall Boulevard, Columbine, CO 80128
Columbine Knolls

Amenities

garage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Impeccable Columbine Knolls Home! - Walk to Normandy Elementary! Beautiful home with large private backyard. 4 bedrooms up with Master Suite. 2-car attached garage and finished basement. All new paint inside, new carpet, new water heater, lots of basement storage room, garage storage cabinets. Owner provides water, lawn care (including sprinkler maintenance), and trash removal. Discounted electric bill due to new solar panels! Impeccably loved and maintained by owner for many years.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4987556)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6710 S Kendall Blvd have any available units?
6710 S Kendall Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbine, CO.
Is 6710 S Kendall Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
6710 S Kendall Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6710 S Kendall Blvd pet-friendly?
No, 6710 S Kendall Blvd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Columbine.
Does 6710 S Kendall Blvd offer parking?
Yes, 6710 S Kendall Blvd offers parking.
Does 6710 S Kendall Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6710 S Kendall Blvd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6710 S Kendall Blvd have a pool?
No, 6710 S Kendall Blvd does not have a pool.
Does 6710 S Kendall Blvd have accessible units?
No, 6710 S Kendall Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 6710 S Kendall Blvd have units with dishwashers?
No, 6710 S Kendall Blvd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6710 S Kendall Blvd have units with air conditioning?
No, 6710 S Kendall Blvd does not have units with air conditioning.
