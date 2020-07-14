All apartments in Colorado Springs
Last updated July 15 2020 at 12:49 AM

The Parc at Briargate

8175 Summerset Dr · (833) 902-1353
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

8175 Summerset Dr, Colorado Springs, CO 80920
Anderosa

Price and availability

VERIFIED 6 MIN AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 8157E · Avail. Jul 18

$1,348

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1007 sqft

Unit 8155M · Avail. Sep 8

$1,356

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 994 sqft

Unit 8107F · Avail. Sep 1

$1,366

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 994 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Parc at Briargate.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
extra storage
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
bathtub
cable included
carpet
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
walk in closets
Property Amenities
business center
clubhouse
gym
pool
tennis court
dogs allowed
cats allowed
parking
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
The Parc at Briargate is located at 8175 Summerset Dr Colorado Springs, CO and is managed by Coughlin Property Management LLC, a reputable property management company with verified listings on http://www.rentcafe.com/. The Parc at Briargate offers 1 to 2 bedroom apartments ranging in size from 742 to 1063 sq.ft. Amenities include Air Conditioner, Business Center, Clubhouse, Extra Storage, Fireplace and more. Property is located in the 80920 ZIP code. For more details, contact our office and we will get back to you as soon as possible.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 2-12 Months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $45 per applicant
Deposit: $200 holding deposit
Move-in Fees: $150 admin fee
Pets Allowed: dogs, cats
deposit: $200 (first pet), $100 (additional pet)
fee: $200 (first pet), $100 (additional pet)
limit: 2 pet maximum
rent: $35/month (first pet), $15/month (additional pet)
restrictions: Aggressive breeds; weight limit: 75 lbs
Parking Details: assigned parking: 1 per unit; Open lot.
Storage Details: Balcony storage

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Parc at Briargate have any available units?
The Parc at Briargate has 10 units available starting at $1,348 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Colorado Springs, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Colorado Springs Rent Report.
What amenities does The Parc at Briargate have?
Some of The Parc at Briargate's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Parc at Briargate currently offering any rent specials?
The Parc at Briargate is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Parc at Briargate pet-friendly?
Yes, The Parc at Briargate is pet friendly.
Does The Parc at Briargate offer parking?
Yes, The Parc at Briargate offers parking.
Does The Parc at Briargate have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, The Parc at Briargate offers units with in unit laundry.
Does The Parc at Briargate have a pool?
Yes, The Parc at Briargate has a pool.
Does The Parc at Briargate have accessible units?
No, The Parc at Briargate does not have accessible units.
Does The Parc at Briargate have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Parc at Briargate has units with dishwashers.
