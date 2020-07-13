All apartments in Colorado Springs
Estate at Woodmen Ridge.
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:41 PM

Estate at Woodmen Ridge

5520 Woodmen Ridge View · (719) 722-2640
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5520 Woodmen Ridge View, Colorado Springs, CO 80923
Wagon Trails

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 5736-208 · Avail. Sep 2

$1,350

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 790 sqft

Unit 5592-101 · Avail. now

$1,434

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 824 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 5736-204 · Avail. Aug 24

$1,434

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1033 sqft

Unit 5664-304 · Avail. Aug 30

$1,442

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1033 sqft

Unit 5664-305 · Avail. Jul 15

$1,607

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1142 sqft

See 1+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit 5544-101 · Avail. Sep 22

$1,892

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1335 sqft

Unit 5567-207 · Avail. Jul 15

$1,901

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1335 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Estate at Woodmen Ridge.

Amenities

in unit laundry
putting green
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
bathtub
carpet
garbage disposal
ice maker
microwave
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
clubhouse
gym
game room
parking
playground
pool
putting green
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
media room
cats allowed
24hr maintenance
bike storage
cc payments
coffee bar
dog park
e-payments
fire pit
guest parking
internet access
key fob access
lobby
new construction
online portal
package receiving
pool table
Life gets no better than luxury apartment living in Colorado Springs at Estate at Woodmen Ridge. Our convenient location puts residents close to the necessities that matter to any lifestyle. Enjoy being close to a number of shopping centers, fabulous restaurants and countless entertainment venues.

At Estate at Woodmen Ridge, extensive thought has been put into giving residents everything they could want in an apartment home. Our one, two and three bedroom floor plans feature gourmet kitchens, spacious closets, in-unit washer and dryer and so much more!

Upscale and classically designed, Estate at Woodmen Ridge captures the feel of a sophisticated resort. Residents can take advantage of our impressive community amenities including our sparkling swimming pool, state-of-the-art fitness center and clubhouse to name a few. The life you have always dreamed of awaits you at Estate at Woodmen Ridge - contact us today for further details!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-13 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $150-$350
Move-in Fees: $150 admin fee
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Open surface parking; Garage: $80-$100/month.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Estate at Woodmen Ridge have any available units?
Estate at Woodmen Ridge has 8 units available starting at $1,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Colorado Springs, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Colorado Springs Rent Report.
What amenities does Estate at Woodmen Ridge have?
Some of Estate at Woodmen Ridge's amenities include in unit laundry, putting green, and patio / balcony. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Estate at Woodmen Ridge currently offering any rent specials?
Estate at Woodmen Ridge is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Estate at Woodmen Ridge pet-friendly?
Yes, Estate at Woodmen Ridge is pet friendly.
Does Estate at Woodmen Ridge offer parking?
Yes, Estate at Woodmen Ridge offers parking.
Does Estate at Woodmen Ridge have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Estate at Woodmen Ridge offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Estate at Woodmen Ridge have a pool?
Yes, Estate at Woodmen Ridge has a pool.
Does Estate at Woodmen Ridge have accessible units?
No, Estate at Woodmen Ridge does not have accessible units.
Does Estate at Woodmen Ridge have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Estate at Woodmen Ridge has units with dishwashers.

