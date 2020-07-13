Amenities

in unit laundry putting green patio / balcony granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony range walk in closets recently renovated bathtub carpet garbage disposal ice maker microwave oven refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse gym game room parking playground pool putting green bbq/grill garage hot tub media room cats allowed 24hr maintenance bike storage cc payments coffee bar dog park e-payments fire pit guest parking internet access key fob access lobby new construction online portal package receiving pool table

Life gets no better than luxury apartment living in Colorado Springs at Estate at Woodmen Ridge. Our convenient location puts residents close to the necessities that matter to any lifestyle. Enjoy being close to a number of shopping centers, fabulous restaurants and countless entertainment venues.



At Estate at Woodmen Ridge, extensive thought has been put into giving residents everything they could want in an apartment home. Our one, two and three bedroom floor plans feature gourmet kitchens, spacious closets, in-unit washer and dryer and so much more!



Upscale and classically designed, Estate at Woodmen Ridge captures the feel of a sophisticated resort. Residents can take advantage of our impressive community amenities including our sparkling swimming pool, state-of-the-art fitness center and clubhouse to name a few. The life you have always dreamed of awaits you at Estate at Woodmen Ridge - contact us today for further details!