913 Tampico Ct - 1
Last updated April 24 2020 at 12:30 PM

913 Tampico Ct - 1

913 Tampico Court · (719) 377-9084
Location

913 Tampico Court, Colorado Springs, CO 80910
Park Hill

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,200

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 968 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
AVAILABLE May 1st!
2 BR | 1.5 BA | 1 Car Garage | Rent = $1200
Total Finished Sq. Ft = 968
Washer + Dryer included
Schools: D-2 Harrison | Mountain Vista Elem | Mountain Vista MS | Harrison HS
HOA:Villa Homes

Fantastic 2 story, 2 bedroom condo in central location. Open floor plan on main level. Granite countertops in kitchen. Front loading washer/dryer included. Living room with gas fireplace, walks out to patio. 2 spacious bedrooms upstairs. Master bedroom with walk in closet and great views of Pikes Peak. 1 car attached garage. Easy access to Peterson AFB, Schriever AFB and Fort Carson, and close to shopping and schools. Call today!
HOA: Villa Homes

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 913 Tampico Ct - 1 have any available units?
913 Tampico Ct - 1 has a unit available for $1,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Colorado Springs, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Colorado Springs Rent Report.
What amenities does 913 Tampico Ct - 1 have?
Some of 913 Tampico Ct - 1's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 913 Tampico Ct - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
913 Tampico Ct - 1 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 913 Tampico Ct - 1 pet-friendly?
No, 913 Tampico Ct - 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Colorado Springs.
Does 913 Tampico Ct - 1 offer parking?
Yes, 913 Tampico Ct - 1 does offer parking.
Does 913 Tampico Ct - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 913 Tampico Ct - 1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 913 Tampico Ct - 1 have a pool?
No, 913 Tampico Ct - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 913 Tampico Ct - 1 have accessible units?
No, 913 Tampico Ct - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 913 Tampico Ct - 1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 913 Tampico Ct - 1 has units with dishwashers.
