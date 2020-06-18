913 Tampico Ct - 1

Amenities

AVAILABLE May 1st!

2 BR | 1.5 BA | 1 Car Garage | Rent = $1200

Total Finished Sq. Ft = 968

Washer + Dryer included

Schools: D-2 Harrison | Mountain Vista Elem | Mountain Vista MS | Harrison HS

Fantastic 2 story, 2 bedroom condo in central location. Open floor plan on main level. Granite countertops in kitchen. Front loading washer/dryer included. Living room with gas fireplace, walks out to patio. 2 spacious bedrooms upstairs. Master bedroom with walk in closet and great views of Pikes Peak. 1 car attached garage. Easy access to Peterson AFB, Schriever AFB and Fort Carson, and close to shopping and schools. Call today!

HOA: Villa Homes