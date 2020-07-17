All apartments in Colorado Springs
810 N. Royer Street # B
810 N. Royer Street # B

810 North Royer Street · No Longer Available
Location

810 North Royer Street, Colorado Springs, CO 80903
Shooks Run

Amenities

garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
810 N. Royer Street #B - Amazing one bedroom loft close to downtown. Open and bright with 3/4 bathroom! Large kitchen with ample storage. This quaint one bedroom will go quickly. Don't miss out!!!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5880115)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 810 N. Royer Street # B have any available units?
810 N. Royer Street # B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Colorado Springs, CO.
How much is rent in Colorado Springs, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Colorado Springs Rent Report.
Is 810 N. Royer Street # B currently offering any rent specials?
810 N. Royer Street # B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 810 N. Royer Street # B pet-friendly?
No, 810 N. Royer Street # B is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Colorado Springs.
Does 810 N. Royer Street # B offer parking?
Yes, 810 N. Royer Street # B offers parking.
Does 810 N. Royer Street # B have units with washers and dryers?
No, 810 N. Royer Street # B does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 810 N. Royer Street # B have a pool?
No, 810 N. Royer Street # B does not have a pool.
Does 810 N. Royer Street # B have accessible units?
No, 810 N. Royer Street # B does not have accessible units.
Does 810 N. Royer Street # B have units with dishwashers?
No, 810 N. Royer Street # B does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 810 N. Royer Street # B have units with air conditioning?
No, 810 N. Royer Street # B does not have units with air conditioning.
