810 N. Royer Street # B
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:53 AM
1 of 16
810 N. Royer Street # B
810 North Royer Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
810 North Royer Street, Colorado Springs, CO 80903
Shooks Run
Amenities
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
810 N. Royer Street #B - Amazing one bedroom loft close to downtown. Open and bright with 3/4 bathroom! Large kitchen with ample storage. This quaint one bedroom will go quickly. Don't miss out!!!
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5880115)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 810 N. Royer Street # B have any available units?
810 N. Royer Street # B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Colorado Springs, CO
.
How much is rent in Colorado Springs, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Colorado Springs Rent Report
.
Is 810 N. Royer Street # B currently offering any rent specials?
810 N. Royer Street # B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 810 N. Royer Street # B pet-friendly?
No, 810 N. Royer Street # B is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Colorado Springs
.
Does 810 N. Royer Street # B offer parking?
Yes, 810 N. Royer Street # B offers parking.
Does 810 N. Royer Street # B have units with washers and dryers?
No, 810 N. Royer Street # B does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 810 N. Royer Street # B have a pool?
No, 810 N. Royer Street # B does not have a pool.
Does 810 N. Royer Street # B have accessible units?
No, 810 N. Royer Street # B does not have accessible units.
Does 810 N. Royer Street # B have units with dishwashers?
No, 810 N. Royer Street # B does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 810 N. Royer Street # B have units with air conditioning?
No, 810 N. Royer Street # B does not have units with air conditioning.
