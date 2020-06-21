All apartments in Colorado Springs
Last updated June 5 2020 at 10:36 PM

7970 Interlaken Drive

7970 Interlaken Drive · (719) 435-0702
Location

7970 Interlaken Drive, Colorado Springs, CO 80920
Briargate

Price and availability

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$2,245

5 Bed · 3.5 Bath · 2680 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Make yourself at home at this charming 5 bedroom 3.5 bathroom home located in Colorado Springs! This spacious home features an welcoming kitchen that opens to the bright and spacious living room. Full finished basement. Enjoy a morning coffee or end the day relaxing on the back patio. Don't miss this opportunity to make this home yours!
Contact our leasing agent for more information! Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply. We care about your health and safety as well as the community during the COVID-19 crisis. Even when using a self-showing option, please comply with all local directives and orders aimed at reducing exposure. When touring any home, please take necessary precautions with frequently touched surfaces and objects (for example, counters, light switches, doorknobs and cabinet handles) to help reduce the potential spread of COVID-19, per measures recommended at www.cdc.gov
The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.
**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7970 Interlaken Drive have any available units?
7970 Interlaken Drive has a unit available for $2,245 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Colorado Springs, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Colorado Springs Rent Report.
Is 7970 Interlaken Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7970 Interlaken Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7970 Interlaken Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 7970 Interlaken Drive is pet friendly.
Does 7970 Interlaken Drive offer parking?
No, 7970 Interlaken Drive does not offer parking.
Does 7970 Interlaken Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7970 Interlaken Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7970 Interlaken Drive have a pool?
No, 7970 Interlaken Drive does not have a pool.
Does 7970 Interlaken Drive have accessible units?
No, 7970 Interlaken Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7970 Interlaken Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 7970 Interlaken Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7970 Interlaken Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 7970 Interlaken Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
